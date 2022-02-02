City of Portsmouth continue to get behind one of their own as Ebonie Jones gets ready for boxing's big stage again - this time on unified super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor undercard

The Southsea-based featherweight is currently putting in the work ahead of her second professional bout on the undercard of unified super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor' s battle with Jack Catterall live on Sky Sports later this month.

Having turned pro last year, Jones, 23, was given the big stage treatment as she defeated Lithuanian Vaida Masiokaite on her big bow at Wembley Arena in October having signed a deal with next generation promoter BOXXER.

And the former Heart of Portsmouth prospect, who had briefly given up the sport after struggling to make weight as an amateur in order to achieve her dream of competiting at the Tokyo Olympics, will be under the bright lights again when she takes on Effy Kathopouli at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Saturday, February 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ebonie Jones, right, with Gable Roofing director Neil Wilson

As Jones looks to make her name in the female boxing game, she is receiving backing from the people of Portsmouth, fight fans and businesses across the area are keen to help her on the journey.

Hayling-based company Gable Roofing have become the latest to join forces with professional Portsmouth boxer Jones. And company director Neil Wilson believes she is heading for an extremely bright future in the sport.

He said: ‘Ebonie is a local starlet taking the world of female boxing by storm. In the era where professional women's sport is on the rise, Ebonie traded her army career for a sporting one.