The Great South Run is a 10-mile run that takes runners on a journey around Portsmouth.

The wait is nearly over for this year’s Great South Run as it returns to Portsmouth for the first time since 2019.

The annual 10-mile run was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Great South Run has published this year's route so runners can prepare themselves for the day.

The route is set to be the same as 2019, with the runners making their way through the Historic Dockyard and Portsmouth Naval base.

Here is everything you need to know about the route for this year’s Great South Run:

What is the route?

This year's Great South Run route will begin from South Parade in Southsea, with thousands of runners due to set off along to Clarence Esplanade.

From the esplanade, they will then head towards the Historic Dockyard and HM Naval Base before moving east past Victoria Park.

Runners will jog along the other side of Southsea Common where they will see the finish line but it won't be over for the runners yet!

By the seven-mile point, runners will reach Eastney as they weave through residential streets, before they make their way during the final mile back along the seafront.

The finish line will be by Southsea Castle.

Where are the water stations?

The route map also shows where the water stations will be.

There will be two water stations on the route, one just before the two mile mark on Winston Churchill Avenue and the other station will be by mile seven, just before heading towards Cromwell Road.

What else will there be on the route?

There will also be live music on offer at various points throughout the 10-mile run.

The music will include loud, powerful songs to push runners through to the finish line.

In previous years, there have been stalls such as a Cliff Feed Station, where volunteers handed out energy gels and chews at mile seven.

There have been no stalls confirmed as of yet for this year’s Great South Run.

For more information on the 10-mile run, head to the Great South Run website.

