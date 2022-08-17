Harry Robbins smacks third Hampshire League century of season as Bedhampton and Waterlooville close in on promotion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their 150th anniversary year, the table-toppers need just 13 points from their final two matches to be assured of Division 3 South cricket in 2023.

After Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds had posted 233-5, Robbins struck an unbeaten 101 as Mariners sailed home by eight wickets with more than 13 overs to spare.

The opener hit 15 fours and three sixes to bring up his latest ton - having previously scored 103 against Waterlooville 2nds and 110 against Portsmouth 3rds.

Harry Robbins, right, hit his third Hampshire League Division 4 South century of 2022 for leaders Bedhampton Mariners. Picture: Neil Marshall

Robbins also scored 101 not out in a friendly against Swanmore earlier in early May.

Opening partner Ross Basketter hit 47 before skipper Stuart Wainwright hit 11 boundaries in his 53.

Skipper George Wilson (76) and opening partner Felix Stanley (40) had top scored for P & S after they had chosen to bat, with Rory Simpson 39 not out.

Waterlooville 2nds require 25 points from their remaining two games to also secure promotion.

Skipper Jake Charman struck an unbeaten 75 as Ville eased past US Portsmouth’s 175 all out total for the loss of three wickets.

Harry McBride backed with 46 as Ville won in the 26th over.

Will Chrystal (3-26) had been Ville’s leading wicket-taker after US skipper Farai Shoko - his side’s top scorer with 29 - had chosen to bat.

James Iles struck a century in a losing cause for relegation-threatened Purbrook 2nds against Kerala 2nds.

Iles hit 113 as Purbrook posted a healthy 261-8 - only to lose by two wickets with just five balls remaining.

Hayden Sole, Purbrook 3rds’ leading runscorer this year, hit 44 before Kerala openers Karthik Muthuraman (69) and Roshan Radhakrishnan (58) replied with half-centuries.

Pradheesh Panamchickal (28 not out) and No 10 Jithin Joy (12 not out) guided Kerala past their victory target.

Solent Rangers boasted two centurions as they thrashed Southampton Travellers by 260 runs at Farlington.

Alfin Pauly blitzed 17 fours and six sixes in his 132 - in only his third innings for the club - while opener Bipin John hit 107 on his debut.

As a result, Solent posted a whopping 390-7 off 45 overs with wicket-keeper Anish Babu adding 56.