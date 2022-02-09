Matt King bidding to put on another speedy show for his 'hectic' Locks Heath following

Matt King, right, is back in the ring for his latest professional bout on Saturday Picture: Barry Zee

The Locks Heath-based mechanic needed no time to get his engine going with a first-round knock-out defeat of Dean Wilkinson in less than two minutes in his previous bout on South Parade Pier in October.

King, with a 2-1 professional record, acknowledged he'll face a much tougher test this time around when he comes up against Chichester's Mwenya Chisanga in a four-round light-welterweight battle in Tolworth on Saturday.

But that's still not stopping the 26-year-old fighter nicknamed 'The Cobra' from pushing to deliver another speedy victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King said: ‘It’s gone really well, it’s be a really good camp, to be honest. I’m hoping to do that again (stoppage) - we don’t get paid by the hour! He’s a bit more skilful this lad, though.

‘He’s a good match and his record doesn’t reflect him. I haven’t sparred him but the other boys are saying he’s good and his record doesn’t reflect how good he is.

‘He’s a similar ranking to me so it’s a good step at the minute. It’s going to be a bit of a challenge but nothing I’m scared of.’

King will be joined on the Tolworth card by stable-mate Elley Booth, who faces Estonia's Polina Golubeva after making a winning pro debut in October.

The pair's latest fight camp has also coinciding with team-mate Michael McKinson putting in the hard yards ahead of his monumental Los Angeles showdown against Vergil Ortiz Jr next month.

King, who's trainer Michael Ballingall previously had upcoming opponent Chisanga as part of his team, added: ‘In my levels, my preparation and my confidence has all been stepped up loads (since debut in March 2021), every fight has been better and better.