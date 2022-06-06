Fareham & Crofton's Ben White took three wickets in his side's Hampshire League County Division 1 loss against Parley.

The city club’s 2nd XI had reached 33-1 in their game against Hursley Park before the remaining nine wickets clattered for the addition of just another 33 runs.

Portsmouth, losing for the fourth time in five league games in 2022, were eventually beaten by nine wickets at St Helens.

Opener Indy Chakrabati and No 7 Jack Pearce joint top scored for the hosts with 13, while Oli Green (4-2) ran through the tail as Portsmouth’s final five wickets tumbled for just seven runs.

Skipper Tom Flynn’s unbeaten 40 saw Hursley triumph in the 21st over.

Extras were Fareham & Crofton’s top scorer as they tumbled to a third loss in five matches, this time against Parley.

There were 27 wides in a total of 38 extras as Fareham collapsed from 102-3 to 138 all out in Dorset (Joe Huns 3-20, Marcus Braggington 3-26). Morgan Frost (37) and Jeremy Bulled (27) top scored with the bat.

In reply, Ben White bagged 3-17 off a tidy 10-over spell. But with opener Shane Green hitting 54, the hosts were always likely winners. And helped by 19 wides, they reached their victory target with five wickets in hand in the 41st over.

Burridge 2nds suffered an eight-wicket caning against Hythe & Dibden after being dismissed for 139.

Middle order pair Simon Creal (26) and Nick Damley-Jones (24) top scored before No 10 Stuart Downs (23 not out) added late order runs.

Home skipper Matt Young struck 56 at the top of the order as Hythe reached their target in the 38th over.

Former Zimbabwe Under-19 international Tinashe Chimbambo starred as Compton & Chandler’s Ford handed Longparish a County Division 1 hammering.

Chimbambo, after just four runs in his first two HL innings of the season, creamed 89 off 87 balls as Compton rattled up 294-8 (Andy Gorty 55).

Fawwaz Anjum (4-25) - including the last three wickets for no runs - and Will Fisher (4-23) helped rout Longparish for just 111 in reply to lose by a huge 183-run margin.