Portsmouth's Mikey McKinson reflects on what has proved quite the ride on maiden American adventure following victory over Alex Martin in Los Angeles

It was the ideal ending to what had proved to be a roller-coaster five days for the British 27-year-old.

Mikey McKinson lets out a roar after defeating American Alex Martin in Los Angeles Picture: Tom Hogan

Then, after a rush to find a replacement, Mexican Jesus Perez weighed in around 30lbs overweight to make the 149lb limit for the planned catchweight contest.

Finally, Martin, with a 17-3 pro record, was put in place less than 48 hours before the bout to ensure McKinson's Los Angeles journey wasn't a wasted one.

And although admitting his level of performance in his victory on American soil was far from peak, McKinson is adman he will reflect on his States bow fondly.

‘I had a choice, go home or fight this negative fighter (Alex Martin) - I've got here to fight and I'm going home 22-0,’ McKinson told The News.

‘I feel like a lot of stress and a lot of frustration is gone. It's been a hectic week, it's been a very mentally challenging week I've been through, but at the end of the week I've had my American debut and I've won. It was a new style for me to fight against. He was so negative, he was very negative, I was trying not to be negative and force a few things.

‘They said he (Alex) beat Errol Spence in the amateurs - I don't know how many years ago that was - I'm a guy who had 50 amateur fights and won zero national titles - I never represented my country. Look at me, I'm beating these guys in LA and I'm getting paid well for it.

‘It's putting me in line for some really big things - I didn't fight Ortiz Jr tonight - but it's still life-changing for me and the people around me - a Portsmouth fighter has fought in the States.’

Having had his first taste of fighting in America by defeating Martin, McKinson is hungry for more career bouts Stateside.

And the Portsea Island fighter believes how things have turned out this week after Ortiz Jr's pull out might work out in his favour in the long run.

He added: ‘For me now, I've had such a hectic week, I just want to sit down - I'm not even a drinker - I just want to sit down and have a beer.