Railway Triangle Women start 2021 season with double T20 friendly success
Portsmouth’s only Hampshire League women's team have started their 2021 season in style.
Railway Triangle followed up their win against Petersfield with another T20 victory, this time at Ropley 2nds.
Triangle elected to bat first with Talitha Stanley (53 not out) and Zoe Stride (44) putting on 94 for the first wicket.
Stanley was impressive on her first appearance with shots all around the wicket, guiding the team to 124-1 off their 20 overs.
The dream debut continued when Stanley clean bowled skipper Rachel Ashbee with the first ball of Ropley’s reply.
Stanley finished with a miserly 2-7 from her four overs as the east Hampshire side were restricted to 79-7 - 45 runs short. Sarah Roseaman (3-120, Nikki Barlow (1-11) and Ruth Charles (1-14) also bowled well.
Naomi White (31) and Stride (28) had top scored in the previous week’s eight-run T20 friendly victory over Petersfield.
They were the only batters to reach double figures in a total of 105-8 - there were also 31 extras, including 21 wides.
Petersfield were left to rue those wides as they finished on 97-4 off 20 overs in their reply.
Sarah Renda (2-13) and Laura Ineson (2-20) both sent down tight four-over spells.
Railway host New Forest Ladies at Drayton Park this coming Sunday.