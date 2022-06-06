Robbins struck his second highest HL score and Onions his maiden hundred as Mariners remained top of the Division 4 South table with their fifth successive win.

After Bedhampton had been inserted by Ville, opener Robbins powered his way to 103 with 14 fours and two sixes. It was his second hundred of 2022, after 101 in a Sunday friendly against Swanmore last month.

Onions, in at No 3, hit nine fours in reaching exactly 100 as the pair added 164 for the second wicket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Robbins, right, struck his second hundred of 2022 - and colleague Ian Onions also reached three figures in the Hampshire League win over neighbours Waterlooville 2nds. Picture: Neil Marshall

Once Robbins fell, Onions and George Parvin (31) put on another 64 for the third wicket before Finlay Rockett (3-34) grabbed late wickets.

Robbins struck early with the ball in reply, bowling Ville opener Harry McBride - who had made 154 and 38 in his previous two HL innings - for just five.

Zeeshan Hazell (4-28) then returned his best 1st XI figures as Ville slipped to 110-7. Haydn Knight (37) top scored as they were eventually dismissed for 156 to lose by 120 runs.

Bibek Dhakal and skipper George Wilson scored half-centuries as Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds kept Purbrook 2nds rooted to the foot of the table.

Dhakal (73 not out) and Wilson (51) helped P & S post 224-7, with Owen Davies bagging 3-32.

Samuel Harradine (74) and Ijaz Tarakhail (56) batted Purbrook into a promising position in reply.

But the tail failed to do any wagging of note with Royal Navy bowler Joshua Petley following up his 5-29 haul the previous week with 3-15 as Purbrook dipped to 184 all out. (Ben Hallatt 3-44).

Sam Guerin struck one of the fastest Hampshire League centuries of the season as Ventnor 2nds dished out a 10-wicket humbling to Portsmouth 3rds.

Asked to chase 142 for victory, Guerin blasted an unbeaten 106 as his side romped to their target off the first ball of the 21st over. Opening partner Mark Fletcher (25 not out) was a bit more subdued.

Portsmouth actually bowled two maidens, but opening bowler George Mackenzie’s four overs cost 34 runs, Matthew Pearce conceded 22 off his 12 balls and Wajahat Rajper’s two overs cost him 20.

Joseph Stretton (37) and Rajper (34) had top scored as Portsmouth dipped from 80-2 to 80-5 en route to 141 all out (Fletcher 3-12).

Last man Cm Kannan’s runs helped US Portsmouth triumph in a tense encounter with Mansbridge.

Kannan struck an unbeaten 35 to end as his team’s second top scorer - after Abu Ashraf (48) - as US posted 192-9.

He then conceded only 12 runs in his nine-over stint. And even though US conceded 30 wides in a total of 38 extras, Mansbridge fell just short on 188-5 (Kieron Hall 48 not out).

Nimal Valsan starred with bat and ball as Kerala 2nds defeated Calmore 3rds by three wickets.

First, Valsan picked up 5-21 as Calmore slipped from 86-3 to 117 all out after being inserted at Rugby Camp.

Then, after Kerala’s replay had hit a sticky patch at 63-5, he struck an unbeaten 29 off 25 balls - his side’s top score. A sixth wicket partnership of 53 with Linson Poulose (18) was crucial.

Binesh Varghese compiled his third successive half-century as Solent Challengers were dismissed for 141 against Trojans 2nds at Farlington.

After scores of 78 not out and 77, Varghese hit 61 - Bibin Mathew’s 32 was the only other score above 12 - as Solent’s decision to bat first backfired against Joel Sutherland (4-15).