Zeeshan Hazell was among the wickets as Bedhampton Mariners remained top of the Hampshire League Division 4 South table. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Harry Robbins and Ross Basketter shared a century opening stand as Mariners won by four wickets to extend their 100 per cent start to six matches.

Asked to chase 202 for victory, Robbins (61) and Basketter (45) put on 130 for the first wicket - a stand boosted by Ventnor sending down 40 wides in a total of 51 extras.

Zeeshan Hazell (3-36) and Tom Clay (2-41) had given Ventnor problems before tailenders Jack Powell (47) and Charlie Turpin (25) boosted the visitors’ total to 202 all out. George Parvin (3-11) bagged late wickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ventnor dropped to third place following their loss, with US Portsmouth leaping into the second automatic promotion place.

Relegated last summer, US completed a fifth win in six games with a 35-run victory over Calmore 3rds.

In a fine team effort, Aaron Patel (51) top scored before he was run out as US posted 230-7. There were 41 extras and contributions from Abu Ashraf (28), Kannan Cm (27) and skipper Farai Shoko (25).

Cm (2-30) was then one of four bowlers to take two wickets as Calmore were bowled out for 195 (Kodath Gupil 2-35, Luke Sullivan 2-38, Anant Chetan 2-39).

Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds skipper George Wilson scored a stunning maiden Hampshire League century - but still finished on the losing side.

Opening the innings, Wilson struck 142 - his previous best had been 94 - as P & S amassed 247-7 against Trojans 2nds at Stoneham Lane.

Wilson scored 57.4 per cent of his side’s runs, with Jacob Phillimore (27 not out) the next highest.

Wilson’s innings, though, wasn’t the highest of the game - Trojans opener Craig Harrington hammering 161 as his side won by five wickets with eight balls of their 45-over allocation to spare.

Rory Simpson (3-47) was P & S’ most successful wicket-taker in what was a batter-dominated fixture.

Nick Beadle’s half-century stood out for Waterlooville 2nds as they were well beaten by Southampton Challengers.

Replying to Challengers’ 230-5, Beadle (68) was the only batter to score more than 16 as his side were bowled out for 167 (Imad Nabi 4-47).

Opener Ramnik Behar had earlier been dismissed nine short of a century.

Seth Maxwell returned career best bowling figures as Portsmouth 3rds strolled to victory against Ryde 2nds.

Having only taken two wickets in his previous seven league and cup games in 2022, Maxwell bagged 4-5 off 7.5 overs - five of which were maidens - as Ryde were bowled out for 136.

After Portsmouth’s openers had been dismissed cheaply, Joseph Stretton (65) and Simon Jones (47 not out) ensured a seven-wicket success.

Josh Spiers dominated Purbrook 2nds’ innings after they had elected to bat first against Curdridge.

Spiers struck 80 - the next best score was 12 - as the hosts recovered from 75-8 to post 150 all out.

Spiers added 65 for the ninth wicket with skipper Nathan Snelling (8) after coming in at No 5 with his side 22-3.

Curdridge slipped to 34-3 but Gary Rogers (38) and Dom Quincey (37) proved harder to dislodge.