The pointers to show more good times are to come as Havant RFC complete campaign with final-day Sidcup victory

Knight's first XV signed off their London & SE Premier campaign with a bonus-point 26-17 triumph on the road at Sidcup.

In what was their first season back at level 5 for the first time in a decade, Havant achieved a fifth-placed finish in the table.

It's been a campaign which has certainly provided much optimism moving forward, with both the club's Dolphins and third team winning all their fixtures in the respective Hampshire Premier and Hampshire 2 divisions to be crowned champions.

Havant RFC picked up a final-day victory at Sidcup Picture: Windandsurf Images

And Knight now wants all of Havant's three teams to push on from hugely successful league seasons. ‘(It's been) hugely positive (season). Across the club good bits and pieces have been happening,’ said Knight.

‘The strength of the squad, right the way down from the A (team) 15, the performance of the first 15 (team) in finishing a very creditable fifth in our first season back at this level. Knowing that we can look forward to next season with aspirations to be even more competitive.

‘We've seen that we are very much able to compete with the teams at this level, so that's all really positive, it gives us a real spring in our step moving forward.

‘With the Dolphins and the thirds (team) having such a good season (both going undefeated), it keeps the whole environment improving and drives standards.’

Harry Carr's 10th-minute try put Havant on the way to their final-day victory at Sidcup. Armandus Morgan extended the visitors' advantage to 12-3 on 22 minutes before Sidcup pulled a try back on the half-hour mark with Knight's men holding a slender half-time advantage at 12-10.

Havant were managing to keep their noses slightly ahead, as Richie Janes added a third try just two minutes after the restart, only for the hosts to bring the score back to 19-17 soon after.