World champion special guest who will be in attendance for Hawks' crucial clash with Hampton & Richmond as play-off push continues

Leigh Park bare-knuckle boxer Mickey Parker is the invited special guest who will be in attendance at Westleigh Park as Paul Doswell's side welcome Hampton & Richmond.

The 39-year-old local resident is fresh from adding the BKB world cruiserweight title to his British belt following victory over close friend Carl Hobley at the 02 Indigo last month.

Parker's fine achievements in the growing sport have not gone unnoticed, as he will parade his belts in front of supporters on the Hawks' 3G surface pre-match this weekend.

The two-belt champion is becoming a familiar presence at club matches, having travelled with friends to watch Hawks' 2-2 draw at Welling United last weekend.

In a Facebook post, Parker wrote: ‘What a privilege to be asked down to the Hawks this weekend to show-off my title belts. Makes me proud of what I've achieved and how much the local community are behind me.

‘It will be a very proud moment walking out on the pitch with 1,200 local fans before the Hawks do the business on the soccerrrrr pitch.’

Hawks, currently sitting seventh in the table and one-point ahead of place-below Chippenham in the play-off places, are bidding to extend their unbeaten run at Westleigh Park to seven matches.

