Star Legend is one of the many luxury cruise ships to visit Portsmouth International Port this year.

I was invited to explore what the Windstar Cruises vessel had to offer earlier this month, and could not have imagined the wonders that awaited me and other guests inside. Head of sales Augustus Lonsdale hosted and took us round the 522ft long ship, which appeared in the 1997 film Speed 2: Cruise Control. Her unique amenities fully on show.

The ship was chartered by mostly American tourists who were cycling across the city and visiting various landmarks. Mr Lonsdale stressed that holidaymakers would be treated to a “private yacht style experience” with a “cruise infrastructure”, and I believe him. A maximum of 312 guests can be catered for aboard ship, with a larger number of staff being available to look after them on board.

I was given a tour of the boutique cruise ship Star Legend when she visited Portsmouth, and could not believe how exclusive it felt.

One of the open areas aboard Star Legend.

We were taken onto the deck where we were shown the beautiful swimming pool and whirlpool which people would take full advantage of - except during the drizzly conditions when we visited. I imagined the open area being full of sunseekers soaking in hot weather and relaxing in the midst of exotic locations.

We were then whisked away to see more of the interior. The spa area was gorgeous, complete with heated seats, a sauna, a jacuzzi and a steam room. Wishing that I could stay and unwind feeling the hours go by, we were then shown several of the open areas aboard ship. The Compass Lounge was the most prominent, with an open area for music and several spaces to sit down with a coffee.

One of the fine dining restaurants aboard Star Legend.

Star Legend, a boutique cruise ship operated by Windstar Cruises, visited Portsmouth Port on Friday 14th June 2024. She is one of three Star-class ships. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Other similarly exquisite lounges and studies had board games, puzzles and other ornaments, with light from the outside filling the rooms to make them feel warm and welcoming. Fine dining was also a key feature, whether it’s at the many bars which are dotted around the ship or at the Cuadro 44 and Amphora restaurants which tailor its dishes to the destination they are travelling too.

Both venues were grand and inviting, and I could imagine them bustling with foodies and tentative staff. Friendly employees were brightening up the shops, gym and beauty salons as we continued our tour. The tour ended with the group relaxing in the entertainment area, where lectures and other performances would be organised. There are other things we didn’t see, the suites with views of the ocean and a water sports platform, so I would just have to imagine those.

