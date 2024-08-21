Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunning cruise liner will be visiting Portsmouth for the first time - following in the footsteps of her sister ships.

Resilient Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages, will be arriving at Portsmouth International Port on Friday (August 23). The 912ft luxury vessel will be taking passengers on trips to Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain and Morocco.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “We’re so pleased Virgin Voyages is coming back for a third time with the incredible Resilient Lady. We’re also proud to be the first – and only – port in the world to have welcomed all three Virgin Voyages ships. As a council owned port this has huge economic significance for the city, and with our aim to be the first port of call for luxury, boutique and expedition cruise lines in the UK, we look forward to welcoming the award-winning cruise ship to her new home.”

Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady will be visiting Portsmouth for the first time, following in the footsteps of Scarlet lady and Resilient Lady. | Contributed

Valiant Lady visited Portsmouth in 2022 to much fan-fare, with Scarlet Lady being the first Virgin Voyages’ ship to call into the city. “We have built a strong relationship with global brand Virgin Voyages since their first launch and arrival in 2021, when Portsmouth quickly became their UK home,” Cllr Pitt added. “Following sister ships Scarlet, Valiant Lady, and today’s first UK arrival of Resilient Lady, Portsmouth is now the first and only port in the world to have welcomed all three Virgin Voyages vessels.”

What does Resilient Lady have on board?

Resilient Lady weighs 110,000 tonnes and can carry up to 2,762 sailors, housing them in 1,404 luxury cabins and suites. Amenities on board include a spa, restaurants, bars, live performance area, nightclub, casino, private karaoke bar, champagne lounge, swimming pool, aquatics bar, market style food hall, sports area, VIP rooftop bar, jogging track, fitness area and much more across 17 decks.

Cllr Pitt said: “Their (Virgin Voyages) iconic ships dominate the skyline and are a huge talking point for the city, with many residents enjoying their voyages and lining the harbour to watch them sail through. Resilient Lady will be no different, with her first departure tonight sailing past Victorious Festival – it is an exciting day to be in Portsmouth.”

Resilient Lady will be doing several cruises from Portsmouth, visiting The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Morocco and France. | Contributed

A traditional plaque and key exchange ceremony will be held aboard Resilient Lady to mark her historic visit. Dignitaries including Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin and deputy lord mayor Gerald Vernon-Jackson will be given a tour around ship to showcase what she has to offer. She will be holding several sailings throughout September and October, taking holidaymakers to Amsterdam, Zeebrugge, Lisbon, Bordeaux, Ibiza, Malaga, Casablanca and more.

The longest cruise is 12 nights alongside other shorter trips, the highlights being a comedy cruise starring Russell Howard and a celebration cruise with a guest DJ set from Richard Branson and Boy George. Shane Riley, Virgin Voyages’ vice president of UK and international sales, said: “We’re back in British waters once again, this time with a variety of short cultural stints and sunny adventure sailings to help Sailors escape the British weather. We first set sail from Portsmouth on our maiden voyage back in 2021, so we’re delighted to return this September and October.”

HMS Prince of Wales sailing past Southsea Common in 2022 while the Sugababes perform a special set for the crowd at Victorious Festival. | The News

Each cruise call generates £1.5m. With the port being owned by Portsmouth City Council, profits are then invested in council services and local tourism initiatives. This year has been the busiest cruise season ever for the port, with 88 calls expected by the end of 2024. Planned bookings have been made for 2026 and beyond.

When can I see Resilient Lady visit Portsmouth?

The ship will be sailing into the Solent at 3.30am on August 23. According to the port’s cruise schedule, she will sail into the harbour at 5am and leave again at 7.20pm.

Attendees at Victorious Festival will be able to see her sail past Southsea Common at roughly 7.30pm. She will be emblazoned with a special message thanking Portsmouth for her arrival. It’s hoped the pictures will be as memorable as when HMS Prince of Wales sailed past Southsea Common while the Sugababes were playing a set to the ecstatic crowd. More information about Virgin Voyages’ cruises can be found on its website.