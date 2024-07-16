Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving following serious collision on A27 eastbound near Emsworth services

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
Two vehicles have sustained significant damage following a serious collision the A27.

Police were called at 11:50pm on Sunday, July 14 to a report of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A27, near Emsworth services. This involved a black Vauxhall Mokka and a blue Peugeot 206. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and the driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment of a minor injury. A 48-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The police would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle and they would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

For more information about the Hampshire Police, click here.

