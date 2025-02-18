The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer will be making a glorious return to Portsmouth this Summer.

PS Waverley will be conducting several sailings across the South Coast and Isle of Wight. It will be the 50th anniversary of commercial voyages under her preserved state, with the 239ft long vessel being operated by Waverley Excursions.

Samuel Brown, the charity’s marketing manager, said over 21,000 passenger journeys took place on the South Coast last year across three weeks. The trip from Southampton and Portsmouth around the Isle of Wight was the most popular voyage.

“Waverley’s return to the South Coast and Isle of Wight last year was met with great enthusiasm, and we were pleased to welcome so many passengers aboard,” he said. “The South Coast and Isle of Wight remains an important part of Waverley’s sailing programme, and we are pleased to confirm that she will return to the area.”

PS Waverley will be conducting trips from September 1 to 23, with the full programme being released at the end of March. Tickets will also go on sale at the end of next month. On September 13, the 1946 paddle steamer will sail in tandem alongside the historic steamship SS Shieldhall during an excursion along the South Coast towards Cowes.

Mr Brown added: “Looking ahead to this year, we are confident that Waverley’s return will once again be met with great enthusiasm, and we look forward to welcoming passengers aboard. The support from locals and visitors along the South Coast is vital to ensuring Waverley continues to sail for years to come.”

PS Waverley been listed in the National Historic Fleet by National Historic Ships UK since 2003, described as a vessel of pre-eminent national importance. Her maiden voyage took place on June 16, 1947, after being launched in Clyde, Scotland. After serving as a commercial vessel for many years, she is now run on a non-profit basis and was given a major £7m heritage rebuild in 2003. She was fully restored to her 1940s style and was given another £2.3m refit in 2020.