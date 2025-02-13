A historic steamship with an illustrious background is due to visit Portsmouth as part of several South Coast voyages..

SS Shieldhall will be taking delighted passengers on trips around the Isle of Wight and the Solent this Summer. Her first visit to Portsmouth is scheduled for May 25, ahead of the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Dunkirk, as well as VE and VJ Day.

Sailings will take place between 12.30pm and 7pm. Other cruises from Southampton and Poole are also planned throughout the holiday period. One of the main dates in the diary is September 13, which marks the 70th anniversary of when she was built and launched.

SS Shieldhall will be visiting Portsmouth soon for VE and VJ Day, but will also be sailing to the Isle of Wight from Southampton alongside PS Waverley. Pictured is Steamship Shieldhall and PS Waverley passing the Needles in 2023. | Will Faulkner

SS Shieldhall will leave Southampton and head towards the Solent Forts, before joining PS Waverley and sailing in tandem towards Cowes. During the voyages, SS Shieldhall will pass the cruise ships Celebrity Apex, Iona, MSC Virtuosa and Sky Princess.

The ship’s chairman, Martin Phillips, said: “We’re delighted to announce the ‘Steam Together’ sailing with Paddle Steamer Waverley, which has been in the planning stage for a little while. The sight of the two ‘Glasgow icons’ steaming in the Solent is sure to bring back wonderful memories for many people. It’ll be a fitting way to mark the final steaming weekend for Shieldhall in our 70th anniversary year.”

SS Shieldhall, one of the last remaining examples of steamships, will be carrying out several sailings in the Solent this Summer. | Darryl Morrell

What is SS Shieldhall?

The cargo-passenger ship, which is part of the National Historic Fleet, was built and launched on the River Clyde in 1955. She has a pre-Second World War design, and has had a long successful first career with Glasgow Corporation. The ship used to carry treated sludge out to sea, but also take passengers on pleasure trips in the Summer.

SS Shieldhall was bought by Southern Water in 1977, and was withdrawn from service in 1985. She was purchased and saved by the charity for £20,000 in 1988. She is complete with her original boilers, steam engines, hull and superstructure. The ship is considered a perfect example of steamships, with the technology originally dating back to the 1800s.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the sailing alongside PS Waverley cost £62 for adults and £23 for children aged between 3-15. Families of two adults and two children can get a bundle deal for £147.

SS Shieldhall will depart her 110 Berth in Southampton’s Western Docks at 1pm and will return to 110 Berth at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online here, or by calling 023 8155 0242. Her complete sailing programme can be found here.