A full list of tours on the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer from Portsmouth have now been published.

The historic PS Waverley will once again being operating sailings around the Isle of Wight and along the South Coast. Passengers can step aboard from Portsmouth and Gosport between September 4 and 25, with the initial voyage taking place at 11.30am on the first day.

Captain Dominic McCall, PS Waverley’s Master, said: “It’s always a pleasure to bring Waverley back to the South Coast and Isle of Wight as she receives such a warm welcome year after year. This year’s timetable includes more variety than ever, from round the Island cruises and sunset sailings to steam train connections on Isle of Wight Steam Railway and Swanage Railway. There’s no better way to take in the stunning scenery of the Dorset, Hampshire, and Isle of Wight coastlines than from the decks of Waverley, and I look forward to welcoming passengers aboard.”

PS Waverley from Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

One highlight in the calendar which cruise passengers will enjoy is the voyage alongside the historic steamship, SS Shieldhall, on September 13. This marks the 70th anniversary of when she was built and launched.

The timetable features Steam Round Isle of Wight cruises on September 3, 4, 6, 10, 13, 14 and 20. Majestic views of the Island’s most renowned coastal landmarks will be on show, including Alum Bay, the Needles Rocks and Lighthouse, St Catherine’s Lighthouse, and the seaside towns of Shanklin, Sandown and Cowes.

SS Shieldhall will be visiting Portsmouth soon for VE and VJ Day, but will also be sailing to the Isle of Wight from Southampton alongside PS Waverley. Pictured is Steamship Shieldhall and PS Waverley passing the Needles in 2023. | Will Faulkner

An “Ultimate Steam Day Out” is also being advertised, which combines a sailing with a nostalgic trip on a heritage steam railway. Sailings on some dates connect with the Isle of Wight Steam Railway as well as the popular Cider and Cheese festival. Passengers can also visit the Swanage railway. Once aboard PS Waverley, visitors can savour the sights and sounds of the steamship by taking tours of the engine room and watch the engine start to move and turn the massive paddles.

The ship, which launched in 1946 and was gifted to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society in 1974, is currently in dry dock for her annual survey. She will be given a fresh coat of paint, with minor repairs being made. More than £1m has been invested into the ship during the winter to keep her operational.

PS Waverley is equipped open promenade decks, a self-service dining saloon, period lounges, a gift shop and an open engine room. She can carry up to 780 passengers and was fully restored to her original 1940s style following a two stage £7m refurbishment in Great Yarmouth in 2000 and 2003. Further details on the sailing can be found on the ship’s website. A link to the itinerary can be found here.