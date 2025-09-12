The world's last seafaring paddle steamer has returned to Portsmouth ahead of a historic Solent sailing.

PS Waverley is currently in the midst of her Solent schedule, with thousands of people expected to be brought on journeys around the Isle of Wight. Stunning video footage shows the 1940s vessel sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.

This year’s calendar is different to normal due to her being scheduled to travel alongside SS Shieldhall, marking the Glasgow ship’s 70th anniversary. They will be meeting up at the Solent forts before traversing to Cowes, Isle of Wight.

PS Waverley leaving Portsmouth on Thursday 11th September 2025. She has returned to the city for her Solent schedule, ahead of a historic meeting with SS Shieldhall. | Habibur Rahman

The ship’s chairman, Martin Phillips, previously said: “We’re delighted to announce the ‘Steam Together’ sailing with Paddle Steamer Waverley, which has been in the planning stage for a little while. The sight of the two ‘Glasgow icons’ steaming in the Solent is sure to bring back wonderful memories for many people. It’ll be a fitting way to mark the final steaming weekend for Shieldhall in our 70th anniversary year.”

The vessels are due to be in the Solent forts at 4pm tomorrow (September 13), subject to weather conditions. PS Waverley will be making trips up until September 23. Samuel Brown, the charity’s marketing manager, previously said: “We are confident that Waverley’s return will once again be met with great enthusiasm, and we look forward to welcoming passengers aboard. The support from locals and visitors along the South Coast is vital to ensuring Waverley continues to sail for years to come.”

PS Waverley been listed in the National Historic Fleet by National Historic Ships UK since 2003, described as a vessel of pre-eminent national importance. Her maiden voyage took place on June 16, 1947, after being launched in Clyde, Scotland. After serving as a commercial vessel for many years, she is now run on a non-profit basis and was given a major £7m heritage rebuild in 2003. She was fully restored to her 1940s style and was given another £2.3m refit in 2020.