A stunning Virgin Voyages cruise ships sparks excitement as it heads back to Portsmouth after four years away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 110,000 tonne luxury vessel Scarlet Lady is due to arrive at Portsmouth International Port on Sunday (July 27) at 7.15am. She will be welcoming passengers on board and setting off at 6pm. Crowds amassed along the Hot Walls to wave enthusiastically as they watched her leave in 2021, and it’s expected many will turn out to see her once again.

Cruise ship Scarlet Lady will be returning to Portsmouth for the first time since 2021. Pictured are residents watching her depart on September 3, 2021, at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. | Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth International Port said; “Virgin Voyages returns to Portsmouth this weekend! On Sunday, its first ship, Scarlet Lady, will return to her UK home and we can't wait to see her again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Catch her departing for her first UK summer sailing from 6pm on Sunday night - you won’t miss her leaving the harbour. Scarlet Lady’s homecoming marks four years since the global brand launched from Portsmouth in 2021. Since then, we have welcomed her sisters Valiant and Resilient Lady, along with 72,000 jolly sailors.”

The 912ft long cruise ship houses 1,404 cabins and suites; jam-packed with activities for its passengers to enjoy while they sail to glorious destinations across the world, from the Mediterranean, to the Caribbean, and Canary islands.

Amenities include eateries, nightclubs, live venues, shops, fitness centres, gyms, sports areas, cafes, swimming pool, casino, saunas, jacuzzies all packed into 17 decks; there’s something for everyone. Excitement should lie not only with the cruise liners’ passengers but also the City Council, as each of the famous ship’s calls bring in roughly £1.5m for the port and local economy.

Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady, will be making several visits to the city this year - her first ever set of commercial voyages.