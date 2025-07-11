Lavish cruise ships with famous party atmospheres are set to arrive in Portsmouth this summer.

Brilliant Lady, the newest of the huge Virgin Voyages vessels, is set to arrive at the port on August 18 among a whole raft of calls. She will be taking passengers on exclusive trips around the world.

Her older sister, Scarlet Lady, is also due to make a glorious homecoming on July 27 after four years. Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, said he was delighted to announce the calls, with Portsmouth International Port being Brilliant Lady’s first ever call.

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady sails out of Portsmouth harbour. She is expected to make her glorious homecoming after four years away. | Contributed

“Portsmouth has become a meaningful part of our journey,” he said. “It's where we introduced Scarlet Lady to the world and -- four years later -- where we're celebrating the arrival of Brilliant Lady. Along the way, our full fleet of Lady Ships has passed through, making Portsmouth the first and only port in the world to have welcomed all of our vessels.

“Each one marks a new moment in the evolution of this incredible brand. The city has welcomed us from the start and been a great partner. As we continue to expand globally, it feels right to mark these milestones in a place that reflects our values, shares our maritime spirit and has supported us every step of the way."

What is on board Brilliant Lady and how does her visit impact Portsmouth?

Brilliant Lady is due to make several journeys this year and in 2026 across North American and the Caribbean. USA destinations include Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Seattle and many more.

Lavish on board entertainment, Spanish-inspired dining experiences, a casino, swimming pool, and luxury suites are among the amenities offered to passengers. The summer of sailings will bring a significant boost to the local economy.

Industry data and independent reports estimate that each call generates up to £1.5m through tariffs, supply chain uplifts, and passenger and crew spend. With the port being owned by Portsmouth City Council (PCC), the site is predicted to contribute £10.3m for the local authority this year.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of PCC, said: “The investment we have seen from the port's partnership with Virgin Voyages has had a resounding impact on the city. Not only does the port support other areas of the council financially, cruise lines are also working with local traders and communities to put Portsmouth on the map for their guests. For residents, having the city as the port of such a distinguished brand is an exciting recognition and we are proud that Virgin chose to make Portsmouth their home.”

Resilient Lady, operated by Virgin Voyages, sailing past Portsmouth during Victorious Festival, with an illuminated messages "Pompey" seen by festival-goers. | Contributed

Virgin Voyages partnered with the port in 2021 after the launch of Scarlet Lady from the city, their first ship. Since then, more than 72,000 Virgin Voyages passengers are estimated to have travelled through Portsmouth. Other luxury cruise brands have chosen Portsmouth for visits over the years, with the 2025 schedule having a record number of calls.

More than 30 calls Scarlet, Valiant and Resilient Lady have been made since their debut. A further six are expected this year. Six to 13-night itineraries are set to take passengers as far as Reykjavik and Morocco, as well as two special comedy and celebration voyages.

Mike Sellers, director of Portsmouth port, said: “Every cruise call to the port is highly valued and a great boost to the city. We have built a successful relationship with the Virgin Voyages team over the last few years, and we are very proud to be the brand's UK home port.

“Both the port and brand have grown through this partnership, with this year set to be our busiest year for cruise so far, with over 90 calls expected. Virgin Voyages' fresh approach to cruising also brings a new demographic through the terminal, who get to experience all the brilliant benefits of travelling from Portsmouth."