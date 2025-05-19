A stunning boutique cruise ship complete with a swimming pool and spas sailed into Portsmouth for the first time.

Silver Wind, operated by Silverseas, arrived at Portsmouth International Port this morning (May 19). Drone footage shows the Bahamas registered vessel sailing into the harbour. Her visit was honoured with a traditional plaque ceremony, with Lord Mayor Gerald Vernon-Jackson attending.

Luxury cruise ship Silver Wind, operated by Silverseas, sailing into Portsmouth for the first time this morning (May 19). | Portsmouth International Port/Brian Bracher (Compass Photography Services)

Hailing the vessel’s arrival, he said: “It is wonderful to welcome another luxury cruise ship to Portsmouth today, as Silverseas Silver Wind invited us onboard for a tour and plaque exchange. This year we are heading for 100 cruise calls through the port’s new cruise terminal, where passengers receive a high-quality service and personalised experience.”

Dozens of passengers stepped off the ship in the glorious sunshine. A total of 250 visitors - 40 per cent of them being American - embarked on the ship this evening and are set to enjoy a 12-day voyage from Portsmouth to Dublin. Due to depart at 6pm tonight, she is due to sail to the Sark Islands.

Silver Wind is complete with various luxury suites, four restaurants including an authentic Italian eatery, beauty salon, photo studio, observation library, spa, boutique shop, swimming pool, fitness centre and other amenities. The 17,400 tonne vessel has the capacity to carry 274 passengers, and was refurbished in 2021.

Silverseas regularly has ships visiting Portsmouth, with Silver Endeavour sailing into the port last week. Her smaller boutique ships are the sort is looking to attract to the city. This year is the busiest ever the port, hosting a record 94 cruise vessels in 2025.

The Lord Mayor added: “Portsmouth International Port is council owned, meaning all profits go back into vital services and the people who live here, so the more cruise ships we have the better it is for the city.”

SH Diana, a Finnish-built luxury cruise ship, is due to make her maiden voyage to Portsmouth on Wednesday (May 21).