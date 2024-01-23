Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines are offering more flights to Amsterdam from Southampton Airport. It is adding an evening flight to its daily schedule to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

A new evening service to Amsterdam is coming to Southampton Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Tibbett, Southampton Airport's head of airline relations and marketing, said: “The addition of this evening service is fantastic news as we continue to deliver growth and improved connectivity for Southampton and the wider region. The additional service will be welcomed not only by passengers travelling to the Dutch capital, but also by those wishing to travel globally to one of 332 direct destinations in 97 countries served by the one of Europe’s most popular hub airports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening service will be available to passengers from March 31, Flight times include a 7pm departure from Schiphol airport and will arrive at Southampton at 7.10pm local time. Another flight leaves Southampton at 7.40pm, and arrives in Amsterdam at 9.50pm local time.

New flights are being added to Southampton Airport following the completion of a £17m runway extension in August 2023 - which spans 164 metres. Since then, new flights to Glasgow and Belfast have started, with services to Mallorca, Alicante and Faro being added for this summer.