SS Shieldhall exchanged greetings with PS Waverley in the Solent on Saturday (September 13) to mark her 70th anniversary. Described as “two Glaswegian icons”, passengers were given the ideal platform to watch and wave to each other for nearly an hour.

Martin Phipps, Chairman of The Shieldhall Charity, said: ‘We were thrilled to meet up with the Waverley and exchange greetings with much sounding of whistles and sirens. The weather held for us and we have had some wonderful feedback from passengers. Timetables allowing, it would be wonderful to think that this could become an annual gathering in the Solent, with the support of other historic vessels.’

SS Shieldhall was heading on a straight course from the Solent Forts at 4pm when she came into contact with Waverley. The world’s last seafaring paddle steamer was near Bembridge, Isle of Wight, steaming towards her counterpart at speed. With her passengers all on deck to see Shieldhall, Waverley duly announced her arrival at the event with Shieldhall responding in similar fashion.

To begin with Waverley steamed down Shieldhall’s starboard side paddling ahead and then falling in behind her. Waverley then steamed down Shieldhall’s port side giving passengers on both sides of each vessel the opportunity to see the other steamer. They were also joined by two more ships, Seafin and Solent Cat.

A coastguard helicopter, conducting a training exercise, then flew over SS Shieldhall to the delight of passengers. After about 50 minutes it was time for Waverley to set course for Yarmouth while Shieldhall made her way directly back to her home berth in Southampton Docks.

Launched in 1955, SS Shieldhall was originally built to carry treated sewage from Shiedhall to Dalmur along the River Clyde for disposal in deeper waters around Garroch Head. She has been in preservation for over 30 years, and is part of the National Historic Fleet.

After being bought by Southern Water in 1977 - and subsequently withdrawn in 1985 - she was bought for £20,000 in 1988 and rejuvenated to carry passengers on excursions for around 25-30 days a year.

