Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A luxurious new cruise ship is due to visit Portsmouth for the first time as part of her inaugural trip to the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viking Vela, complete with swimming pool, spa and other amenities, will sail into Portsmouth harbour tomorrow morning (January 9). Residents can catch a glimpse of the boutique 54,300 tonne vessel from The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 5am, fully docked at Portsmouth International Port at 8am.

She is the first new arrival as part of the port’s jam-packed 2025 cruise schedule, which boasts 94 different calls. Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said: “Viking Vela will be the first inaugural call of 2025 for Portsmouth, as the port begins its busiest year yet for cruise. The Viking brand has become a regular caller and perfectly fits the mould of small-to-medium-sized luxury cruising that the port specialises in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viking Cruises' brand new luxury ship, Viking Vela, will be sailing to Portsmouth as part of her first ever visit to the UK. | Viking Cruises

“Guests are guaranteed exclusive treatment when they come to Portsmouth and a warm welcome from our local cruise ambassadors who share the best ways to make the most of their visit to the city. Thursday’s arrival will be marked by a traditional plaque and keys exchange onboard the ship, where the Captain meets a port or city representative to celebrate their first call. It’s amazing to think how many Portsmouth plaques are now navigating the world aboard the thousands of ships that have visited us over the years, with many many more to come.”

Viking Vela set off on her first ever expedition at the end of 2024, joining a host of other Ocean-class holiday vessels. Viking Saturn and other ships operated by the company visited Portsmouth last year. Wendy Atkin-Smith, Managing Director of Viking UK: “We took delivery of the Viking Vela, our newest ocean ship, in early December 2024. During her inaugural season, the Viking Vela has been in sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and is now on her way to Northern Europe.

“Portsmouth will be her first ever port of call in the UK. With its rich history which dates back to the Roman Empire, Portsmouth features on several of our itineraries and is a very popular destination with our culturally curious guests. We know the Viking Vela will receive a very warm welcome as always and we are looking forward to welcoming her to the UK.”

Viking Vela can accommodate 998 guests in sumptuous comfort. She is complete with a winter garden, swimming pool, bars, cafes, restaurants, explorer’s lounge, sports deck, Nordic Spa, hair salon, private dining suites, gym, two cinemas, luxury cabins and other features. She is classed as a small ship, being 784 feet long. Further details can be found online.