Doctor Who will see the actress' most festive episode yet which follows the dramatic finale of season 13 that aired earlier this month.

The Doctor is back with her companions Dan (John Bishop) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) as they come face to face with the Daleks again in this year's New Year's Day special.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest instalment of Doctor Who:

When will the special air?

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks will air on New Year's Day (January 1) at 7pm.

How to watch

Jodie Whittaker is back as the 13th Doctor.

The final New Year's Day special for Jodie Whittaker will air live on BBC One on New Year's Day, with the special also available on BBC iPlayer if you wish to watch online or on catch-up.

Who will feature in the episode?

Jodie will be back as the 13th Doctor and she will be joined by her trusted companions Dan and Yaz.

The guest companions will include Irish comedian Aisling Bea who will take on the role as Sarah alongside The Dreaming Whilst Black star Adjani Salmon who plays Nick and Father Ted actress Pauline McLynn who will star in a mystery role.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer has been released for the New Year's Day special, which shows the Doctor, companions and the guest characters caught in what appears to be a time loop.

The snippet shows various characters being exterminated by the Daleks before facing the event once again.

What is the plot of Eve of the Daleks?

The BBC has announced what viewers can expect from the festive episode as Sarah (Aisling Bea) and Nick’s (Adjani Salmon) New Year's Eve turns out not to be the celebration they hoped for as they find themselves fighting the Daleks alongside the Doctor.

Eve of the Daleks will be the first of the final three Doctor Who episodes to feature Jodie as the Doctor.

The second special is set to air in Spring 2022, followed by the third in Autumn 2022.

The final episode will coincide with the BBC's Centenary celebrations.

Who could be the fourteenth Doctor?

It has not yet been confirmed who could be in line to replace Jodie as the Doctor but rumours have suggested that It's a Sin star Olly Alexander could take on the role.

Earlier this year, Olly spoke to the Press Association as he denied the rumours.

He said: "I'm definitely not going to be the Doctor but it's going to be so amazing, Russell's Doctor. I mean, it was before, and it will be again, and it has been great. So I'm excited to watch the show because I'm a fan."

Russell T Davis, who has returned as a Doctor Who showrunner, recently told The Guardian: 'We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We’re just starting auditions.’

It is likely that the announcement of the 14th Doctor will come after Jodie Whittaker’s exit from the show.

