Ed Sheeran's new album = will be released next month.

Ed Sheeran will play 12 UK dates, including three at London's Wembley Stadium, next year.

He will also play 15 more shows across Europe, following the success of his ÷ tour that ran from 2017 to 2019, which was the highest grossing tour of all time.

The 2022 tour will be named the 'Mathematics Tour' after Ed Sheeran's studio albums +, –, =, ÷, x.

The new "Mathematics Tour" will follow on from the release of his new album, = , which will be released on October 29 and will feature his recent chart-topper Bad Habits.

The artist fueled tour rumours yesterday by projecting his trademark mathematical symbols on the side of famous landmarks across the UK, with ''+ – = ÷ x” emblazoned across Gateshead's Angel Of The North, Glasgow's Gallery Of Modern Art and other cultural institutions.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest tour announcement:

Where will Ed Sheeran be performing?

The tour is set to start in Cork, Ireland on April 28 next year and then the singer-songwriter will travel to numerous locations across the UK.

These are the tour dates, including Republic of Ireland:

Thursday, April 28- Ireland Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Thursday, May 5- Ireland Limerick Thomond Park

Thursday, May 12- Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields

Thursday, May 26- Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday, May 27- Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday, June 3- Sunderland Stadium of Light

Saturday, June 4-Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday, June 10 Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday, June 11- Manchester Etihad Stadium

Thursday, June 16-Glasgow Hampden Park

Friday, June 17- Glasgow Hampden Park

Wednesday, June 29-London Wembley Stadium

Thursday, June 30- London Wembley Stadium

Friday July 1- London Wembley Stadium

He will then play 15 shows in 11 European countries to end this leg of the tour.

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be on sale for fans on Saturday, September 15.

Tickets are set to go live at 8am in Ireland and Northern Ireland, whilst tickets will become available at 9am for England, Wales and Scotland.

How to get tickets

There will be no presale for the “Mathematics Tour”.

Tickets will be available to buy directly from the Ed Sheeran website or via Ticketmaster.

