Justine Bean (centre) and the Bean Family celebrating Justine's "Beans' Birthday Bash". Justine comes to the festival every year as a birthday treat. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-175)

Victorious Festival 2021: 17 more great pictures from Day 2 of Victorious in Portsmouth

VICTORIOUS Festival is fully in the swing of things.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 12:07 pm

The festival kicked off on Southsea Common on Friday afternoon.

The first full day was on Saturday and saw The Streets headline with Manic Street Preachers and more performing

Our photographers captured plenty of fantastic photos from throughout Day 2.

Here are 17 more great photos from Victorious on Day 2.

1. Victorious Festival Day 2

Becky Ferris as Wonder Woman and Anthony Volz as Thor while Reef play the Castle Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-171)

2. Victorious Festival Day 2

Erin Rosice and Vicky Spark came from Southampton to enjoy Victorious. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-173)

3. Victorious Festival Day 2

The crowd before Reef at the Castle Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-169)

4. Victorious Festival Day 2

The crowd before Reef at the Castle Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (280821-167)

