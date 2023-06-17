News you can trust since 1877
Friday night's main stage headliners - PulpFriday night's main stage headliners - Pulp
Isle of Wight Festival: 15 great pictures from Friday's performances including Pulp, One Republic and Plastic Mermaids

The Isle of Wight Festival is well under way and saw the reformed Pulp headline the Main Stage last night.
By Tom Morton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST

The Common People indie band took centre stage, with other performances coming from popstress Sophie Ellis Bextor, The Clause, One Republic, and Isle of Wight band Plastic Mermaids.

The action continues today and tomorrow, with Robbie Williams headlining Sunday.

ALSO SEE: 16 pictures from Thursday at the Isle of Wight Festival; Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker spotted on Isle of Wight ferry; full list of set times

On the Main Stage

1. Sophie Ellis Bextor

On the Main Stage Photo: Chloe Hashemi

The Isle of Wight band last night

2. Plastic Mermaids

The Isle of Wight band last night Photo: Dylan Roberts

Jarvis Cocker

3. Pulp

Jarvis Cocker Photo: David Rutherford

In the Big Top

4. Jamie Webster

In the Big Top Photo: David Rutherford

