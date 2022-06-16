In just a few weeks time, music lovers will be descending on Seaclose Park, Newport, to enjoy the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse.

The Isle of Wight Festival is under way and will run until Sunday.

Festival goers getting into the spirit of the 'Peace, Love and Understanding' theme at the Isle of Wight Festival 2021. Picture by Emma Terracciano

It is the first time it has been held during the summer since 2019, with last year’s edition taking place in September after being delayed due to the pandemic.

If you are going to the Isle of Wight Festival, you might be wondering what you can and can’t bring.

Here’s the full list of banned items:

- Glass

- Candles

- Gas canisters larger than 300g

- Smoke canisters

- Knives

- Illegal substances

- Legal Highs

- Nitrous Oxide

- Laser pens

- Megaphones

- Fireworks

- Flares

- Poles, banners and flags

- Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)