Has Liam Gallagher indicated an imminant Oasis announcement, or are we being trolled by the frontman?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oasis fans are guessing what Liam Gallagher’s latest tweet means as the Roman numerals MMXXV11 were posted on social media.

Some believe that the band are set to undertake something in 2027, while others think that it’s an announcement to be made this November.

Oddspedia have looked at the odds and spoken to a music executive as speculation mounts about what’s next for the band.

Oasis fans are bracing themselves for a potential new announcement after Liam Gallagher tweeted, then deleted, a series of Roman numerals earlier this week.

The frontman took to his social media account after the band’s website crashed last week, when Chris Evans told listeners of his Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio that “big news” was set to be announced around 8am on October 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That, however, led to Liam announcing “Rite [sic] this is it we’re going in – I AM THE F****** B******.”

But it was his subsequent tweet and its immediate removal that led fans to begin speculating once again, with Gallagher simply tweeting “MMXXV11.”

Combined with his recent performance at Wembley Stadium, when he announced “Champagne Supernova, see you next year,” before slapping himself on the wrist, as if he let slip something he shouldn’t have.

Early today, the frontman responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) when asked why Hindu Times didn’t make it onto their most recent setlist, with Gallagher replying “Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s [sic]”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what could it all mean - and what do bookmakers think of the cryptic tweet?

Is there a significance of the roman numerals MMXXV11 and Oasis?

Are Oasis hinting at a tour announcement this November, or could the roman numerals Liam Gallagher tweeted mean something completely different? | Getty Images/Canva

There are a couple of theories at play here, all based around those Roman numerals.

Oasis fans believe that the numerals are in fact the date the Roman numerals MMXXV (2025) and the number 11 combine to mean 2027, as VII is the Roman numeral for 7.

With that in mind, fans think that Oasis has plans for a major event in 2027, such as a new album or a further tour. This theory is fuelled by the fact that the band's reunion tour is currently scheduled for 2025, with no confirmed shows after that, leaving a gap for future projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some fans believe they will take a break in 2026 before returning in 2027.

November 1995 also happened to be when the band performed their landmark back-to-back shows at London’s Earls Court, which at the time were the largest indoor gigs in Europe. The band also has a history of touring throughout November, with dates having taken place in the UK and Europe in 1993, 1994 and 1995 previously.

Other theories that have taken flight include a new series of remastered albums, as the band released two single box sets for Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory in November 1996, with other previous November releases including their live album Familiar to Millions (2000), the single Let There Be Love (2005), their Stop the Clocks compilation album (2006) and their Knebworth 1996 live album (2011).

Or, could an announcement be made this November, with those Roman numerals also being deciphered as MMXXV representing 2025 and 11, potentially the month, that being November?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do the bookies think Liam Gallagher’s tweet means?

Oddspedia assessed the UK/US odds on each rumour, and spoke to music industry executive, Seth Schachner (Sony Music/Universal Music), on what the band could be up to next, with new tour dates looking ever more likely.

According to their team, the odds on favourite notion is that the band are set to announce a series of new tour dates for 2026, with many expecting the group to return to Knebworth next year and the Etihad Stadium - home to Manchester City and perhaps the closest the band will get to performing as they did at Maine Road on April 27 and 28 1996 when the team used to be based at the hallowed grounds.

However there are also favourable odds that the band will simply announce their return to Knebworth next year, with odds of a new album or remastered versions of some of their more recent works - Be Here Now was released in 1997, so those who took the roman numerals to mean 2027 might be onto something.

Current Oasis odds for MMXXV11

Extended Tour: 41/50

Knebworth performances: 3/1

New album: 11/2

Remastered albums: 19/1

Speaking about those odds, Schachner explains that with the impact of streaming on artists' income, they rely on touring more than ever: “In general, all artists – including legacy artists – are earning much less from streaming than earlier generations of artists, so tours are imperative for them to earn a living.

Big tours are an antidote to slowing streaming numbers and income, and they’re a great way to invigorate fandom and listening. It was (and will continue to be) a huge payday for them.”

Getty Images for Florence + the 🎤 Florence + The Machine UK tour 2026 – how to get tickets & VIP packages 🎶 £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Florence + The Machine have announced their Everybody Scream Tour 2026, with huge arena shows lined up across the UK including London’s O2, Manchester Co-op Live, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Fans can register and prepare now via Ticketmaster 🎫 ahead of presales opening on 3 September and general on-sale from 5 September. For those wanting to take the experience up a notch, Seat Unique 💫 offers exclusive VIP hospitality packages. Expect premium seats, luxury dining, lounge access and five-star treatment while watching Florence Welch deliver her spellbinding live set. With demand expected to be sky-high, it pays to be ready – secure your place as soon as tickets go live. 👉 Check Ticketmaster for presale & on-sale dates or explore VIP with Seat Unique 🎟️✨