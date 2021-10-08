Victoria Scone on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Victoria Scone made 'Drag Race Herstory' as the first cis-gender queen on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Victoria was born in Portsmouth but now currently lives in Cardiff as she pursues her drag career.

Sadly, her journey came to an end last night on the UK show due to a knee injury.

At the beginning of last night’s third episode, all the queens are seen 'sashaying' back into the 'Werk Room' following the elimination of Elektra Fence.

The group then reads Elektra's lipstick mirror farewell message as Victoria sits on a stool due to the injury.

The following scene shows the queens return to the Werk Room with a noticeably absent Victoria.

RuPaul Charles, the head judge on the show, precedes to tell the queens about the bad news, saying: ‘Based on medical advice, the amazing and talented Victoria Scone will not be returning to the competition.’

Victoria Scone's injury happened when she lipsynced against Krystal Versace for overall victory as they came joint first in the first episodes maxi-challenge.

They performed Bonnie Tyler's ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and as Victoria slid dramatically across the stage after dropping to her knees, her tights ripped and the forced knee slide resulted in a medical check-up.

Victoria said on the show “There's a little bit of swelling, so no heels for now” and pushed through the second episode before RuPaul decided further medical attention was needed, resulting in Victoria's exit from the show.

SEE ALSO: Victoria Scone to make an appearance at Portsmouth nightclub

Victoria Scone isn't the first drag performer to leave the show for medical reasons; her fellow season three competitor Veronica Green was forced to leave her original season due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Veronica first appeared in season two but was allowed to come back for the third season, so this brings hope for a Victoria Scone comeback for season four.

Veronica was also eliminated in last nights episode after lipsyncing against Vanity Milan.

Victoria will be returning to her native Portsmouth next month as she will be holding a performance and meet and greet event at Portsmouth's Hampshire Boulevard nightclub on Friday, November 5.

You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer now and new episode air every Thursday at 7pm.

