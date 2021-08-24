Victorious Festival 2021: Stage times for Madness, The Streets, Royal Blood and the rest of the Victorious Festival acts
Victorious Festival is to take place on Southsea Common this weekend.
Some of the biggest names in music are set to play Victorious Festival this weekend (27-29 August).
Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood are set to headline the event over bank holiday weekend, with the Manic Street Preachers replacing Richard Ashcroft on the Saturday.
The full line up has now been announced and the festival is just a few days away, music fans who are looking to plan ahead for Victorious will be keen to know the set list for all three days.
Below, we have listed the full set list for the three main stages at Victorious Festival this year- Including the Common Stage, Acoustic Stage and Castle stage. For other information and other stage set lists, go to the Victorious website.
Friday
Common stage
Kojaks Revenge- 13:50 to 14:20
Lottery Winners- 14:50 to 15:30
Terrorvision- 16:00 to 16:40
Peter Hook & the Light- 17:10 to 17:50
Feeder-18:20 to 19:05
The Kooks- 19:35 to 20:45
Madness- 21:25 to 22:55
The World Music Stage and The People's Lounge will also be available on Friday.
Saturday
Common Stage
Me And The Moon- 12:15 to 12:45
Craig David TS5- 13:15 to 14:00
Bloxx- 14:30 to 15:00
Stereo MC's- 15:20 to 15:50
Morcheeba- 16:10 to 16:50
Frank Turner- 17:20 to 18:05
Blossoms- 18:35 to 19:20
Rag n Bone Man- 19:50 to 20:40
The Streets- 21:20 to 22:50
The Castle Stage
Rews-12:00 to 12:30
Wild Front- 13:00 to 13:30
The Mysterines- 14:00 to 14:30
Bad Sounds- 14:50 to 15:20
Porridge Radio- 15:50 to 16:20
Black Honey- 16:50 to 17:20
The Lathums- 17:50 to 18:35
Reef- 19:05 to 19:50
The Fratellis- 20:20 to 21:10
Manic Street Preachers- 21:40 to 22:55
Acoustic Stage
South Coast Ghosts- 10:30 to 11:00
Tommy Brown- 11:15 to 11:45
Southsea Alternative Choir- 12:00 to 12:30
Marley Blandford-12:45 to 13:15
The Diva Revue ft. Amba Tremain- 13:30 to 14:00
Filta Dance Anthems- 14:15 to 14:45
The Racketeers- 15:00 to 15:30
Gold Steppers- 15:45 to 16:15
Lee and the Freaks- 16:30 to 17:15
Andrew Cushin- 17:45 to 18:15
Emily Burns- 18:45 to 19:15
Lauran Hibberd- 19:45 to 20:15
Jerry Williams- 20:45 to 21:30
Seth Lakeman- 22:00 to 22:45
There will be 13 other stages and arena's available on Saturday and Sunday, including the World Music Stage, Seaside stage and the People's Lounge.
Sunday
Common Stage
Liz Lawrence- 12:15 to 12:45
Fenne Lily- 13:05 to 13:35
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs- 14:00 to 14:30
Annie Mac- 14:50 to 15:50
Cast -16:20 to 16:50
Miles Kane- 17:20 to 18:05
Fontaines D.C -18:35-19:20
Supergrass- 19:50-20:50
Royal Blood- 21:25 to 22:55
Castle Stage
Fugitive Orchestra- 12:00 to 12:30
Louis Berry- 13:00 to 13:30
The Clockworks- 14:00 to 14:30
Kawala- 15:00 to 15:30
The Snuts- 16:00 to 16:30
Glasvegas- 17:00 to 17:30
Jade Bird- 18:00 to 18.30
Melanie C- 19:00 to 19:45
Ella Eyre- 20:15 to 21:00
Nile Rodgers & Chic- 21:45 to 22.45
Acoustic Stage
Cantando FVC Choir- 10:30 to 11:00
Young Pine- 11:15 to 11:45
Mollie Scott- 12:00 to 12:30
The Estelles- 12:45 to 13:15
The Shakeups- 13:30 to 14:00
PLYA- 14:15 to 15:00
Timeless- 15:15 to 15:45
Lauren and the Heatwaves- 16:00 to 16:30
Southsea Alternative Choir- 16:45 to 17:15
Roxanne de Baston- 17:45 to 18:15
Nia Wyn- 18:45 to 19:15
Lily Moore- 19:45 to 20:15
Billy Marten- 20:45 to 21:30
Beans On Toast- 22:00 to 22:45
Tickets for Victorious Festival are still available on their website.
