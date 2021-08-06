The Bitter Sweet Symphony singer was due to headline the festival on Saturday.

A replacement will be announced shortly, according to a statement from the festival’s organisers.

The statement added: ‘Following extensive discussions about the measures we have put in place to reduce risk for visitors, artists, and workers at this year’s festival, Richard Ashcroft will no longer perform at the event.’

Richard Ashcroft, performing on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

This year’s festival will required Covid checks including proof of vaccinations, natural immunity, or negative test results on the day of admission to gain entry.

Vaccination status and lateral flow results can be displayed on the NHS App, or a printed copy can be shown on entry.

Last month, former The Verve frontman Ashcroft pulled out of pulled out of the headline slot at Sheffield's Tramlines festival after it became part of a government Covid checks pilot scheme.

Victorious Festival has put in place stringent Covid-19 status checks.

Commenting on Instagram about the Tramlines event, the singer wrote: ‘Apologies to my fans for any disappointment.’

‘But the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn't be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme.

'I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn't be playing concerts with restriction. The status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but, sadly was forced to become something else.’

