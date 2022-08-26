News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog: Day 3 of Portsmouth festival reaches crescendo with Sam Fender and Anne-Marie headlining

VICTORIOUS festival has returned to Portsmouth and the final acts are due to take to the stage.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 9:03 pm

The musical extravaganza started on Southsea Common on Friday and music-lovers from across the country flocked to opening day.

Some came from as far as York, Manchester and Edinburgh to soak in the spectacle.

Primal Scream started the festival off with a bang, with Stereophonics headlining the Common Stage that evening.

The traditional signage high above Castle Field. Picture: Mike Cooter (240822)

    Victorious Festival 2022: Huge crowds pack out Southsea Common on day 2

    Declan McKenna wrote himself into Portsmouth folklore yesterday following his opening address to the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I wanted to be - Portsmouth baby.’

    Memorable moments include HMS Prince of Wales passing Southsea Common during a Sugababes set, with the crowd in full voice.

    Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will soon be headlining the Common Stage and the Castle Stages respectively.

    Pictured - Fans enjoying The Wombats. Photos by Alex Shute.

    Other prominent performers include Nothing But Thieves and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

    Day 3 has seen many highlights, for the right and the wrong reasons.

    The dreams of members of the Portsmouth samba drum band, Batala, were made as they performed alongside Sam Ryder.

    Others had a less pleasant experience, with so many spectators flocking to the Caste Stage for Sophie Ellis Bexter’s set that some had to be rescued to avoid being crushed.

    Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.

    The News will keep you updated on everything you need to know about the festival.

    You can follow the live blog at the bottom of this article.

    Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog

    Last updated: Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 22:46

    Key Events

    • It is the final day of Victorious festival today.
    • Today, Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will be headlining.
    • Other acts performing today include Nothing But Thieves and Sam Ryder.
    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 22:46

    Sam Fender bringing Victorious to a close

    Sam Fender brought Victorious to a close in front of tens of thousands of spectators.

    Sam Fender. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
    Sam Fender playing at Victorious Festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
    Sam Fender playing at Victorious Festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 22:43

    Suede

    Suede was really into his set in front of thousands of adoring fans.

    Suede playing at Victorious Festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
    Suede playing at Victorious Festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 22:04

    Sam Fender!

    The geordie boy is rocking the stage down south.

    Sam-Fender. Picture: Paul Windsor.
    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 21:48

    Nothing But Thieves

    They left their heart in Portsmouth

    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 21:46

    Katherine Ryan

    Katherine Ryan filled the comedy stage for her performance.

    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 21:41

    Beck Hill

    Becky Hill got a lot of admirers on the Castle Stage today.

    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 21:33

    Anne-Marie!

    Anne-Marie is fired up for Victorious!

    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 21:15

    Nothing But Thieves

    Nothing But Thieves rocked the Castle Stage earlier. Instead of leaving their heart in Amsterdam, they left it in Portsmouth.

    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 21:12

    Metronomy

    In case you missed Metronomy, here is a video of them performing on the Common Stage.

    Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 21:11

    Sunset

    Our reporter Emily Turner captured the sun setting over VIctorious this evening.

    Victorious festival. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner.
    PortsmouthSam Fender