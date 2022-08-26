Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog: Day 3 of Portsmouth festival reaches crescendo with Sam Fender and Anne-Marie headlining
VICTORIOUS festival has returned to Portsmouth and the final acts are due to take to the stage.
The musical extravaganza started on Southsea Common on Friday and music-lovers from across the country flocked to opening day.
Some came from as far as York, Manchester and Edinburgh to soak in the spectacle.
Primal Scream started the festival off with a bang, with Stereophonics headlining the Common Stage that evening.
Most Popular
Declan McKenna wrote himself into Portsmouth folklore yesterday following his opening address to the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I wanted to be - Portsmouth baby.’
Memorable moments include HMS Prince of Wales passing Southsea Common during a Sugababes set, with the crowd in full voice.
Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will soon be headlining the Common Stage and the Castle Stages respectively.
Other prominent performers include Nothing But Thieves and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.
Day 3 has seen many highlights, for the right and the wrong reasons.
The dreams of members of the Portsmouth samba drum band, Batala, were made as they performed alongside Sam Ryder.
Others had a less pleasant experience, with so many spectators flocking to the Caste Stage for Sophie Ellis Bexter’s set that some had to be rescued to avoid being crushed.
The News will keep you updated on everything you need to know about the festival.
You can follow the live blog at the bottom of this article.
Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog
Last updated: Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 22:46
Key Events
- It is the final day of Victorious festival today.
- Today, Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will be headlining.
- Other acts performing today include Nothing But Thieves and Sam Ryder.
Sam Fender bringing Victorious to a close
Sam Fender brought Victorious to a close in front of tens of thousands of spectators.
Suede was really into his set in front of thousands of adoring fans.
Sam Fender!
The geordie boy is rocking the stage down south.
Nothing But Thieves
They left their heart in Portsmouth
Katherine Ryan
Katherine Ryan filled the comedy stage for her performance.
Beck Hill
Becky Hill got a lot of admirers on the Castle Stage today.
Anne-Marie!
Anne-Marie is fired up for Victorious!
Nothing But Thieves
Nothing But Thieves rocked the Castle Stage earlier. Instead of leaving their heart in Amsterdam, they left it in Portsmouth.
Metronomy
In case you missed Metronomy, here is a video of them performing on the Common Stage.
Our reporter Emily Turner captured the sun setting over VIctorious this evening.