Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical extravaganza is offering a whole host of stages, comedy acts, and performers for people to enjoy.

Sam Fender, Paulo Nutini, Stereophonics and Bastille will be headlining this year, with many more acts scheduled across the bank holiday weekend.

Bastille are headlining The Castle Stage on Saturday at Victorious Festival 2022.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A whole host of comedians are also scheduled to perform at the event, including Russell Kane and Milton Jones.

Information regarding the park and ride bus schedule has been released for festival-goers.

If you’re planning on just attending to see the headliners, and other acts scheduled in the evening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, you’ll need to make sure not to arrive too late and miss them.

Here is when the last entry to Victorious Festival is on each day:

Sam Fender is set to perform at Victorious Festival, 2022. Picture by Isy Townsend

Friday

The festival opens at 11am and closes at 11pm.

SEE ALSO: Victorious Festival 2022 Line Up

There is no entry, or re-entry, after 8pm.

Saturday and Sunday

Over the weekend, the festival opens at 10am and closes at 11pm on both days.

Just like Friday, no one can enter, or re-enter, after 8pm.

Anyone who leaves the festival grounds and wanted to re-enter will have to queue again and be searched.

At the gate, anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult who is over 18.

You will need to show ID if you are with a minor, or if you look under 25.

ID is also required at all bars which serve alcohol.