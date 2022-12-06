The group, fronted by Jay Kay, will take to the stage on the first night of the Victorious festival, which is being held on Southsea Common from August 25 to 27. A hint was left on Southsea Common last week over the headliner’s identity.

A festival spokeswoman said: ‘The band are back to their funky best and, with 30 years of stone cold tunes in their locker including Virtual Insanity and number one hit Deeper Underground, expect a massive set of singalong anthems and some seriously groovy dancing.’

Victorious Festival organisers have put this sign up on Castle Field on December 2, 2022

Other bands announced include Scandi-synthpop singer-songwriter Sigrid, indie rockers The Vaccines and alt-popsters The Divine Comedy.

Also appearing will be singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, Aussie punks Amyl & The Sniffers, Mersey rockers The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B, Dylan, Inspiral Carpets, Crawlers, Newton Faulkner and Wunderhorse.

Festival organiser Andy Marsh said: ‘We’ve got some incredible names confirmed already but it’s just a fraction of what’s to come.

‘We’re really excited about Victorious 2023 and we can’t wait to tell you more in the new year. It’s going to be big.’

Previous headliners at Victorious have included Sam Fender, Stereophonics, Paulo Nutini and Elbow.

This year is the first that a full three-day line-up will be held – Victorious originally started as a weekend festival, with Friday night music first put on in 2017 when Madness and the Charlatans headlined.