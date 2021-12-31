The TV presenter is back for the 28th annual Hootenanny tonight alongside an array of musical guests.

The show will also feature archived performances from past New Year's Eve Hootenanny’s as Jools Holland rings in 2022 with some of music's biggest names.

Jools Holland is back for his annual New Year's Eve Hootenanny.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Hootenanny:

What time will it be on tonight?

Jools Holland's Hootenanny will be on BBC Two tonight from 11.25pm until 1.25am.

The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Is the show filmed live?

It may come as a surprise to most that the show is actually pre-recorded, usually weeks in advance before it airs on December 31.

According to the BBC, the Hootenanny was filmed at the beginning of December.

The pre-record is perceived as 'live' as there is still a traditional countdown to midnight and a blast of New Year's Eve favourite, Auld Lang Syne.

Who is performing?

Jools Holland will be joined by his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra and a host of special guests to see out 2021.

The big names performing on the show include blues artists Rag'n'Bone Man, singer Ed Sheeran, and jazz musician Gregory Porter.

Gregory Porter will be performing a classic Willie Dixon Chicago Blues song from his Still Rising compilation, while Rag'n'Bone Man will perform his tune 'All You Ever Wanted' alongside an Isley Brothers Soul classic.

Other artists include Joy Crookes who will sing 'When You Were Mine' from her critically acclaimed debut album, Skin, and Grammy nominee Yola will perform several tracks including ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’.

Completing the line-up will be soul singer Ruby Turner, the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, and comedian Vic Reeves.

Archive performances will include Craig David, Soul II Soul, Madness, and more.

