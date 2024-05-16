Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone's favourite Blue Heeler dog is heading to Portsmouth this half term with tickets on sale now.

Bluey is visiting the Spinnaker Tower on May 29 and 30.

The much loved Australian cartoon character Bluey will be visiting the Spinnaker Tower on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30. Visitors will be able to take a photo with Bluey at various times during the day which are pre-bookable. Alongside meeting and taking a photo, kids will also be able to take home an exclusive collectable pop badge.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “We’re pleased Bluey could join us again during the school holidays for some half term fun! We look forward to welcoming children and their families to meet her and make some great memories. And of course, our guests young and old can enjoy our spectacular 23-mile views, dare to step onto our Sky Walk and follow our family fun trail!”

Demand is expected to be high for the event and booking will be essential for the meet and greets which will run at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm on the select dates. Tickets cost £12.95 per child, £8 for children under four years old, while adult tickets cost £16.25 per adult.