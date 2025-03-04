Butlin's Bognor Regis: Bargain £1 day passes for kids means fun for entire family
Butlin’s has announced that it will be keeping the entire family entertained this March with £1 day passes for youngsters.
The passes, which will be valid on selected dates, will give children the opportunity to dive into fun with access to the Splash Waterword pool, the fairground and much more.
Up to four children can visit for £1 each with one full paying adult pass, which starts from £19.
The resort is open to day visitors from 10am to 8pm and guests can enjoy live entertainment throughout the day.
Included in the price are all the daytime shows in the Skyline Pavilion, including Peppa Pig’s Dance Party, Butlin’s very own Skyline Gang performances and the Tots Disco.
Dinosaur-loving tots will have the rare opportunity to travel back millions of years to come face-to-face with the pre-historic predators at the brand-new Dino Expo.
There is also the opportunity to immerse yourself in the fun at the multi-million pound PLAYXPERIENCE which recently opened. Equipped with escape rooms, hi-tech mini golf and more, the tech play area has something for everyone. You can book games at the PLAYXPERIENCE online for an additional fee.
