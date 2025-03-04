Fancy a day of family fun at Butlin’s Bognor Regis for £1? Look no further.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The passes, which will be valid on selected dates, will give children the opportunity to dive into fun with access to the Splash Waterword pool, the fairground and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butlin's Bognor Regis Resort: For just £1, on selected dates this month kids can enjoy incredible live shows, access to the Splash Waterword pool, unlimited fairground rides and an exciting range of activities. | Paul Underhill

Up to four children can visit for £1 each with one full paying adult pass, which starts from £19.

The resort is open to day visitors from 10am to 8pm and guests can enjoy live entertainment throughout the day.

Included in the price are all the daytime shows in the Skyline Pavilion, including Peppa Pig’s Dance Party, Butlin’s very own Skyline Gang performances and the Tots Disco.

Dinosaur-loving tots will have the rare opportunity to travel back millions of years to come face-to-face with the pre-historic predators at the brand-new Dino Expo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the opportunity to immerse yourself in the fun at the multi-million pound PLAYXPERIENCE which recently opened. Equipped with escape rooms, hi-tech mini golf and more, the tech play area has something for everyone. You can book games at the PLAYXPERIENCE online for an additional fee.