Following the launch of the indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE, which cost £15m and opened in October 2024, Butlin’s Bognor Regis is preparing to open a new immersive area.

The brand new soft play will create soft, interactive and sensory play across four storeys and over 3,000 square feet.

The new area will be the biggest soft play in Butlin’s history and as well as hosting 200 people inside, there will also be a 100-person seating area for parents.

The new soft play area will officially open its doors this Easter alongside the new dedicated Puppet Theatre space, which will showcase family-friendly puppet shows.

Matt Rake, resort director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis, said: “We’re excited to open our biggest ever Soft Play and Puppet Theatre space this Easter. With both included in the price, they have always been popular with our guests.

“These incredible new spaces are bright, fun and full of personality just like the Skyline Gang and their performances which are always a standout part of family’s breaks.”

The two new additions are included in the price of a family break and day passes. Alongside the new Soft Play and Puppet Theatre space opening for Easter Half Term, family breaks will be headlined by Gladiators.

Matt added: “Whether it’s the new Soft Play or recently opened PLAYXPERIENCE activity centre, there are so many new offerings for guests staying at our Bognor Regis resort in 2025. Whether it is a family break or Big Weekender, 2025 really will be our best year yet.”

