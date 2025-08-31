Clipper: Fabulous pictures of sailors and spectators, gearing up for Round the World Yacht Race in Portsmouth

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025, 09:57 BST

Eager sailors from across the world have gathered in Portsmouth to prepare for a race like no other.

The sailing spectacular sets off from Gunwharf Quays today and is a 40,000-nautical mile circumnavigation of the globe. Open to anyone regardless of experience, crews are given a fast-track course ahead of the gruelling journey.

Founded by sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1995, the competition is formed of ten teams racing identical 70ft yachts. Non-professional crews are led by a professional Skipper and First Mate. Race Crew can choose to sign up to one, multiple or all of the race’s eight legs.

Yesterday, fans got chance to get up close to the vessels and crews that will take on the arduous journey. Here are 21 pictures from the festivities.

From left, Iona Sheerin, Lauren Sheerin, Kate Sheerin, Lindsay Geekie and Kate Dixon. Lindsay and the both Kates will each crew a leg. Clipper Race open day at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, ahead of the race's start on Sunday

1. Clipper Race Open Day

From left, Iona Sheerin, Lauren Sheerin, Kate Sheerin, Lindsay Geekie and Kate Dixon. Lindsay and the both Kates will each crew a leg. Clipper Race open day at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, ahead of the race's start on Sunday | Chris Moorhouse (300825-12)

Photo Sales
Marcus Dayton, left, is crewing a leg, pictured with his family and supporters. Clipper Race open day at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, ahead of the race's start on Sunday

2. Clipper Race Open Day

Marcus Dayton, left, is crewing a leg, pictured with his family and supporters. Clipper Race open day at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, ahead of the race's start on Sunday | Chris Moorhouse (300825-11)

Photo Sales
Tom Collins with his daughters, Maya, 11, and Isla, 8, right. Clipper Race open day at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, ahead of the race's start on Sunday

3. Clipper Race Open Day

Tom Collins with his daughters, Maya, 11, and Isla, 8, right. Clipper Race open day at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, ahead of the race's start on Sunday | Chris Moorhouse (300825-20)

Photo Sales
Katharaina Heider and Philip Hierse. Philip will crew legs three and four, across the Southern Ocean and around Australia. Clipper Race open day at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, ahead of the race's start on Sunday

4. Clipper Race Open Day

Katharaina Heider and Philip Hierse. Philip will crew legs three and four, across the Southern Ocean and around Australia. Clipper Race open day at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, ahead of the race's start on Sunday | Chris Moorhouse (300825-13)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ClipperSailorsGunwharf Quays
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice