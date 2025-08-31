The sailing spectacular sets off from Gunwharf Quays today and is a 40,000-nautical mile circumnavigation of the globe. Open to anyone regardless of experience, crews are given a fast-track course ahead of the gruelling journey.

Founded by sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1995, the competition is formed of ten teams racing identical 70ft yachts. Non-professional crews are led by a professional Skipper and First Mate. Race Crew can choose to sign up to one, multiple or all of the race’s eight legs.

Yesterday, fans got chance to get up close to the vessels and crews that will take on the arduous journey. Here are 21 pictures from the festivities.

