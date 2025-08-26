The prestigious Clipper Round the World Yacht Race sets off in Portsmouth weekend - with lots of free family fun also promised as well as opportunities to see the fleet.

Raced by people from all walks of life, including plumbers, teachers, chefs and former funeral directors, the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race gets underway on Sunday, August 31 from Gunwharf Quays, with lots of opportunities for the local community to get involved.

A fan zone is being created at Gunwharf on Friday, August 29 which will be open throughout the whole weekend, with the race itself - a one-of-a-kind race around the globe - set to get underway on Sunday afternoon.

Yachts moored at Gunwharf.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-1)

From yacht tours to talks, discovery zones and the chance to meet some ‘local legends’ taking part in the race, organisers say the festivities have been designed ‘to spark imagination, ignite adventure, and make lasting memories for all the family’.

Founded by sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1995, the Clipper Race is a 40,000-nautical mile circumnavigation of the globe, open to anyone regardless of previous sailing experience. Formed of ten teams racing identical 70ft yachts, non-professional Race Crew are led by a professional Skipper and First Mate. Race Crew can choose to sign up to one, multiple or all of the race’s eight legs.

The Clipper Race fleet will gather in Portsmouth, and fans will have the chance to see the world's largest matched fleet of 70ft ocean racing yachts before it embarks on the race across six continents.

Highlights

Fanzone at Gunwharf.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-165)

Future Crew Zone - Suitable for budding adventurers of all ages, our Future Crew Zone is where curious minds can dive into the world of ocean racing in a family friendly atmosphere. Get involved in themed activities including face painting, design your own Clipper 70 yacht competition and more!

Fanzone - Discover more about the Clipper 2025-26 Race in the FANZONE, where you can meet the courageous Race Crew, learn about the route, and meet Official Suppliers and Partners that help bring the Clipper Race to life. You can even team up with the Final Straw Foundation in a beach clean, learning more about how we can all help reduce plastic pollution, and meet the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS).

Fleet tours - Feed your curiosity and tour the magnificent ocean racing fleet, above and below deck and learn about on board living conditions, technology and life at a 40º angle in extreme weather conditions. The tours are free to attend but booking is required: https://www.clipperroundtheworld.com/port/portsmouth-gunwharf-quays/2025-26

Motor tours - Learn more about life on board one of these unique yachts as you motor on the Solent on August 29. The Clipper 68s have sailed around the world four times and are the yachts that our Clipper 2025-26 Race crew have trained on, ready to cross the world's oceans. Have the opportunity to chat with the Skipper, First and Second Mates about their sailing experiences. There is a cost of £5 per person for the motor tours, which will be donated to Clipper Race Charity Partner UNICEF.

Discovery Talk -The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is on the lookout for its next batch of adventurers - with no previous experience required. Think it's for you? Come along to a Discovery Talk, designed to inspire those eager to test their limits at Aspex in Gunwharf Quays on August 30 at 10am.

Live Music - The very best emerging talent from Portsmouth and across the region will perform from August 29 to 31.

Arrival of Zhuhai yacht into Gunwharf.Picture: Keith Woodland (270721-26)

Race start - Whether you're on shore or on the water, you can watch the fleet depart on its 40,000nm race around the world will be an unforgettable experience on August 31. On shore at Gunwharf Quays, festivities continue in the morning and at 12.30pm Clipper Race teams will take to the stage followed by a departure ceremony at 1.30pm.

Great views - Once the fleet has departed from Gunwharf Quays just after 2pm there are some fantastic viewing locations to catch the action on the water. It will arrive at the Hot Walls and Round Tower at around 2.43pm and the area surrounding Southsea Castle at around 2.56pm.

Local heroes

Clipper Race Crew come from all over the globe with a total of 42 nationalities represented in this edition. Race Crew who from the region include:

Steve Pearce – retired COO and funeral director from Portsmouth – Racing Leg 1 and 8

Amy Walshe, 48 – Quantity Surveyor from Portsmouth – Racing Leg 1

Thomas Roy, 18 – Student and youngest circumnavigator on this edition, from Southampton – Circumnavigator

Marcie Perrow, 29 – Nurse from Romsey – Racing Leg 5 and 6

For more information about Clipper visit www.clipperroundtheworld.com/port/portsmouth-gunwharf-quays/2025-26