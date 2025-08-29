Clipper: Competitive captains prepare for sailing spectacular with around the world race nearing start
The sailing spectacular sets off from Gunwharf Quays this Sunday (August 31) and is a 40,000-nautical mile circumnavigation of the globe. Open to anyone regardless of experience, crews are given a fast-track course ahead of the gruelling journey.
Skipper Harry Taylor-Lepercq, who trains sailors ahead of the voyage and has been on racing boats for the majority of his life, said last-minute preparations are being made ahead of the competition.
“It’s all busy and there are a lot of final jobs to do, but we’re getting there and it’s looking like it’s going to be a very exciting weekend,” he told The News. “The beauty of the Clipper race is opening up the oceans to anybody.
“That is what we seem to get here. People from all walks of life want to give this a go across the whole spectrum, from people who own businesses, doctors, carpenters, and plumbers. Every single person brings a unique skill, which is very useful on the boat when you’re there. Then you have your professional crew, your skipper and first mate, guiding and looking at those skillsets to try and create a team.”
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the city’s biggest news and sport headlines
What is the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race?
Founded by sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1995, the competition is formed of ten teams racing identical 70ft yachts. Non-professional crews are led by a professional Skipper and First Mate. Race Crew can choose to sign up to one, multiple or all of the race’s eight legs.
The fleet will gather in Portsmouth and fans will have the chance to see the vessels before it embarks across six continents. Mr Taylor-Lepercq said prospective sailors are given a four-week crash training course covering all aspects of seamanship - from safety and racing tactics to what life is like at sea.
“After a mock race, you’ll feel like you’re race ready and prepared to go around the world. We’ve got people from around the globe here,” he added. “They all mix together to create a team and they all bring something unique. The skippers are out there to win, and I’ve heard the competitiveness has already started even before the race has begun.”