Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Country on the Coast festival is back with a star-studded lineup, live music, and southern-inspired food this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fifth year, Country on the Coast, is getting ready to wow once more as it prepares to host a weekend of wonderful live country music and authentic southern-inspired food and drink in a fabulous setting.

Taking place on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27, the highly anticipated festival will be returning to South Parade Pier, Southsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirstie Kraus performs on the main stage at Country on The Coast Festival 2024, South Parade Pier, Portsmouth. Photo Credit EJ Event Photography | Photo Credit EJ Event Photography

The 2025 line-up is jam packed with stars from across the world including the likes of Dusty Moats, Joey Green, North Carolina’s Diamonds and Whisky.

They will be joined by Nick Edwards, Lucy Blu, Two Ways Home, Thomas Kavanagh, and international artists Noel Boland, Jesse Jennings, and Payton Howie, plus the high-energy Laketown and the always-unmissable Alan Finlan, who’s guaranteed to bring the party.

Hannah Roper, festival director and founder, says:"Country on the Coast is built on community and connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With incredible music, good food, great people, and a view of the sea, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the pier."

The festival also celebrates the city’s rising stars, including Kate Harding, who was recently shortlisted for a Portsmouth Music Award, and Col Lewis, who will make his debut country performance with The Col Lewis Allstars.

With two alternating stages in one shared space, the festival runs seamlessly, offering ticket-holders back-to-back music without fans ever having to miss a moment.

Festivalgoers can also expect line dancing workshops from The Country Roses, who have a residency at Pineapple Studios in London, and a curated market experience featuring western fashion, accessories, and gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s traders include UK Country, Binks and Bo, Southern Wildberry , Hip Pip Hooray, and Southsea Wax Company, as well as some sweet treats from Lizzie’s Lovelies.