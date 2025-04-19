Excitement as Country on the Coast returns to Southsea for fabulous live music festival - the details
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now in its fifth year, Country on the Coast, is getting ready to wow once more as it prepares to host a weekend of wonderful live country music and authentic southern-inspired food and drink in a fabulous setting.
Taking place on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27, the highly anticipated festival will be returning to South Parade Pier, Southsea.
The 2025 line-up is jam packed with stars from across the world including the likes of Dusty Moats, Joey Green, North Carolina’s Diamonds and Whisky.
They will be joined by Nick Edwards, Lucy Blu, Two Ways Home, Thomas Kavanagh, and international artists Noel Boland, Jesse Jennings, and Payton Howie, plus the high-energy Laketown and the always-unmissable Alan Finlan, who’s guaranteed to bring the party.
Hannah Roper, festival director and founder, says:"Country on the Coast is built on community and connection.
“We’re here to give artists - from rising stars to seasoned pros, a place to perform, grow, and connect with fans in a way that feels personal and real.
“With incredible music, good food, great people, and a view of the sea, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the pier."
The festival also celebrates the city’s rising stars, including Kate Harding, who was recently shortlisted for a Portsmouth Music Award, and Col Lewis, who will make his debut country performance with The Col Lewis Allstars.
With two alternating stages in one shared space, the festival runs seamlessly, offering ticket-holders back-to-back music without fans ever having to miss a moment.
Festivalgoers can also expect line dancing workshops from The Country Roses, who have a residency at Pineapple Studios in London, and a curated market experience featuring western fashion, accessories, and gifts.
This year’s traders include UK Country, Binks and Bo, Southern Wildberry , Hip Pip Hooray, and Southsea Wax Company, as well as some sweet treats from Lizzie’s Lovelies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.