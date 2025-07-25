Dog-lovers will once again be flocking to a festival celebrating adorable Dachshund pooches.

Former police officer turned professional dog-trainer Harriet Newman-Rose, 34, is hosting Hampshire Dachsfest for its second year running. It will take place at Westlands Farm in Shedfield on August 30, from 10am-4pm.

Harriet Newman-Rose, dog trainer from Fareham alongside her pooches. She has organised a Dachshund festival | Contributed

The Fareham native is incredibly excited as there are more activities for the guests to enjoy this year. She told The News; “We’re doing a dog show again, but we have also added a Dachshund pageant as well, where two pups can be crowned King and Queen of Dachsfest.

“We’ve also got talks from professionals this year; there is a nutritionist, someone who specializes in Dachshund fitness, and then we’ve got a talk from our chosen charity, Hounds for Heroes. I'll also be doing a talk myself.”

The charity this year, Hounds for Heroes, helps veterans who have become physically disabled through illness or injury by providing them with specially trained assistance dogs.

Ms Newman-Rose - who has three Dachshunds named Lieutenant Maveryck, Lady Esmeralda and Lord Dachsington - is passionate at helping people through working with dogs. The dog trainer told The News last year that her business, Through Eyes of Dogs, was all about caring for canines with behavioural problems rooted in physical pains they have.

She said her new career is going from strength to strength and she’s never looked back business. “It’s doing really well,” Ms Newman-Rose. “I’m treating lots of different dogs now, not just Dachshunds, and helping lots of owners deal with their dog’s behaviour.”

The animal lover said the festival raised £1,300 for The Red Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports Dachshunds in care. Roughly 1,000 people turned out to the event last year, with 300 sausage dogs accompanying their owners.

Dogs Gee Gee and Tina at the Dachshunds Festival in Stubbington. | Matthew Clark

A Dachshund festival is returning to Hampshire this year by popular demand. | Matthew Clark

Ms Newman-Rose is hoping for more visitors this year. She said: “We've got big brands that are coming, like Butternut Box and James & Ella, and so I’m hoping we’re going to have a bigger number of people.”

Festival-goers can expect amazing prizes lined up for the winners of the dog show, with various companies donating prizes. Ms Newman-Rose added; “We’ll also be doing another raffle this year, as well as handing out rosettes for the dogs.”

Updates for the event can be found on the Hampshiredachsfest Tiktok and Instagram pages.