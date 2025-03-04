Eddie Izzard Hamlet: world renowned comedian set to tour Shakespeare play across the UK - dates and tickets
- Eddie Izzard has announced UK tour dates as part of their Hamlet world tour.
- The comedian is set for dates across September, October and November 2025.
- Here’s the full list of dates and how you can get tickets for this extraordinary performance.
Eddie Izzard is set to bring Hamlet, Shakespeare’s longest and most complex tragedy, to venues across the UK this autumn.
The tour will run from September 13 to November 5, beginning with two nights at Tunbridge Wells’ Trinity Theatre and concluding at London’s Cadogan Hall.
The play, which follows the Prince of Denmark’s quest for revenge after the murder of his father, is one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated works, exploring themes of betrayal, madness, and fate.
Izzard previously performed Hamlet during an extended residency in New York, followed by runs in Chicago, London, and Bexhill-on-Sea. Before the UK tour, she will also stage the production at San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater from April 1 to 13
Where is Eddie Izzard touring Hamlet in the United Kingdom?
You can catch Eddie Izzard performing at the following venues on the following dates throughout 2025:
- September 13 2025: Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
- September 14 2025: Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
- September 19 2025: Queens Hall, Edinburgh
- September 20 2025: Northern Stage, Newcastle
- September 23 2025: City Varieties, Leeds
- September 24 2025: City Varieties, Leeds
- September 25 2025: Stockton Arts Centre
- September 26 2025: Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
- September 28 2025: Royal and Derngate, Northampton
- September 29 2025: Playhouse, Norwich
- September 30 2025: Playhouse, Norwich
- October 1 2025: Lowry, Manchester
- October 2 2025: Lowry, Manchester
- October 5 2025: Playhouse, Oxford
- October 8 2025: Brighton Dome
- October 10 2025: Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
- October 11 2025: Playhouse, Liverpool
- October 12 2025: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
- October 15 2025: Redgrave Theatre, Bristol
- October 16 2025: Arts Centre, Colchester
- October 17 2025: Arts Centre, Colchester
- October 22 2025: Lighthouse Theatre, Poole
- October 23 2025: Northcott Theatre, Exeter
- October 24 2025: Northcott Theatre, Exeter
- October 25 2025: Courtyard, Hereford
- October 28 2026: Theatre Royal, Winchester
- October 29 2025: Theatre Royal, Winchester
- November 1 2025: Truck Theatre, Hull
- November 5 2025: Cadogan Hall, London
When can I get tickets to see Eddie Izzard touring Hamlet in the United Kingdom?
Pre-sale tickets
Tickmaster pre-sales will be available for those who have access to them from March 5 2025 from 10am GMT
General ticket sales
General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster from March 6 2025 from 12am GMT.
