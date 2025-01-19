Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown for Portsmouth Pride 2025 is officially on.

This year’s Portsmouth Pride main day event, which will be free-of-charge, will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025 and it promises to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

The event will take place on Southsea Common and this year will mark a historic occasion as the city won the right to host UK Pride 2025.

Excitement is building as the countdown to the UK Pride 2025 main event has officially begun this week, with thousands of pounds raised. | Chantale Goble

Acts such as Victoria Scone from series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, drag king LoUis CYfer, and Ella Morgan from reality TV shows Married at First Sight are all due to take to the stage.

CP Robinson, co-chair of the Portsmouth Pride Trust and project lead for UK Pride ‘25, said: “Portsmouth Pride is thrilled to see the community coming together in such a powerful way to mark the start of the countdown to UK Pride ‘25.

“It was an honour to speak on stage at the Shaping Portsmouth conference to so many business, civic, community and education organisations from across the city and invite them all to be part of UK Pride ‘25 in their own way.”

The annual conference for the partnership with Shaping Portsmouth and Portsmouth Pride Trust became the scene for the ‘unofficial launch’ of UK Pride 2025. The conference saw the reveal of the 25m-long pride flag which went down a treat with those in attendance.

The same day, Portsmouth’s very own Cherry Liquor, hosted the official opening for the city’s UK Pride event at Hampshire Boulevard.

The vibrant and energetic event raised more than £3,000 for the UK Pride summer event, which will support Portsmouth Pride’s mission to keep the occasion free and unfenced for all the community

Tally Aslam, co-chair of the Portsmouth Pride Trust, added: “The energy and passion that’s building around UK Pride is truly inspiring. Cherry’s Big Opening at HB is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible celebration.

“We’re grateful for the support from Shaping Portsmouth and all our partners, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to join us in celebrating,the diversity, and unity of our city.”