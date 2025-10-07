Following an unprecedented number of dropouts, the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association is encouraging people to take part in the Great South Run - and join the sea of green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year, the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) welcomes huge numbers of people running the 5k and ten mile race around Southsea to raise money for the charity - and this year is no different.

But, the charity, which supports children with down syndrome, has witnessed a large number of people dropping out at the last minute due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured: A huge group of excited participants taking part in the Great South Run in 2023 for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association. | Portsmouth DSA

Ken Ross, vice chair of the charity, said a large amount of runners were supposed to take part in the event last year but due to the event being cancelled, amid the weather, the entries were rolled over to this year.

He said: “We hope to have a field of runners with over 300 taking part, but unfortunately the very nature of having so many runners means if you have a percentage drop out it can become quite a large number. A lot of people running this year should have run last year but because it was cancelled, they all rolled over.

“Maybe they didn’t quite get the level of training in and Covid is going round at the moment which means you can’t train, and I know some people are very nervous about doing it. We always try to encourage everyone and if someone can’t run it we always say they can walk it.

“If they run or walk for us, they will be part of the biggest charity taking part. No one gets near us with the number of runners taking part, so they would be part of an enormous team. We have got marquees for the Saturday and the Sunday so they will be supported throughout and cheered on around the route. For us it is a massive jamboree.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost ten per cent of people have dropped out, with a total of 23 unable to take part in the 10 mile run, which will take place on Sunday, October 19. The charity is hoping to find people who can fill these places to raise money for the PDSA and raise awareness for the cause.

Pictured: A huge group of excited participants taking part in the Great South Run in 2023 for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association. | PDSA

Ken added: “We have to buy every place, we don’t get given them, so it would be a shame to lose them because there will be people out there that want to run - we are keen for people to raise a bit of money for us but we also don’t want to lose the places.

“It really has raised awareness around what people with down syndrome can do and if you are down there over the weekend, you will see a lot of people with down syndrome taking part.”

There will also be a celebration at the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association centre, which is located in Aspen House, Airport Service Road.

If you are interested in running the Great South Run for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, contact Alice on [email protected].