A Portsmouth sports centre has been named as the most inclusive in the nation at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Portsmouth Tennis Centre was presented with the Tennis Opened Up Award at the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) Tennis Awards. The centre owned by Portsmouth City Council and run by BH Live has been recognised for its inclusivity with sessions encouraging young people and those with disabilities to pick up a racquet.

The Portsmouth Tennis Centre team celebrate being awarded the prestigious Tennis Opened Up Award at the LTA Tennis Awards. | BH Live

It was picked as the winner from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories. On behalf of BH Live, Macca Neaves, tennis manager, said: “We’re thrilled to see our inclusive tennis programme and fantastic facilities recognised. But the real highlight is watching more people walk through our doors and give the sport a try.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for their dedication, and deeply grateful to our city partners and customers — they’re the true stars for stepping up and embracing tennis. We hope this inspires even more people to come along, pick up a racket, and get involved.”

More than 400 people attend weekly training sessions, including people with head injuries, dementia, Down’s Syndrome and visual impairments. The sessions are tailored to the participant’s individual needs to maximise their enjoyment. This includes playing on smaller courts, using raised court lines, use of smaller racquets, foam tennis balls and playing at a slower pace.

To encourage young people, the centre provides free to attend open days for families throughout the year while also delivering coaching sessions to hundreds of school children across the city.

In 2024 it welcomed more than 1,200 children to its school holiday camps. Half of those places were provided through Portsmouth City Council's HAF Fun Pompey programme, which delivers hot food and activities to children whose families are in receipt of benefits and eligible for free school meals.

Cllr Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure & sport at Portsmouth City Council added: "It is wonderful to see the Portsmouth Tennis Centre's efforts recognised at a national level with this award, which is officially now the most inclusive tennis centre in the nation.

“Encouraging healthy lifestyles in our communities and promoting positive physical health is a priority for us. We are thrilled that we can offer these opportunities for anyone in the city who wants to get involved with tennis, thanks to this collaboration with BH Live."

To find out more about Portsmouth Tennis Centre visit bhliveactive.org.uk/tennis-centre.