Stars of television’s Gladiators will be giving this year’s Great South Run weekend an added boost as the official race starters of the Junior & Mini events.

Quang Luong (Viper) and Jade Packer (Electro) who will be cheering on more than 1,500 young runners at Saturday’s events (October 18), before greeting fans at the finish line for high fives and photos.

Jade Packer (Electro) said: “We’re delighted to be returning to the AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great South Run this October. Inspiring a love for sports and staying active in young people is at the heart of our mission and something we deeply care about.

“It was a true joy to see so many young runners enjoying themselves last year and we can’t wait to ring that bell to set runners on their way, before cheering them across the finish line!”

Gladiators will officially start the junior events at the Great South Run on October 18 | GSR

The Junior and Mini event kickstarts a lifelong love of being active in many young athletes. Minis aged 3-8ys will run a fun and energetic 1.4km, whilst Juniors aged 9-15yrs complete a 2.5km route before receiving a very special and well-earned medal at the finish line.

It is expected to sell-out shortly, and takes place on the same day as the 5k event, as a warm up to the main ten-mile Great South Run event the following day (Sunday, October 19)

Enter now at https://www.greatrun.org/events/junior-mini-great-south-run/

The girls set off on the junior run in 2024

Hear from some of the people taking part

, aged 8 years and from Portsmouth who is getting ready to take on her very first Great South Run. After breaking her wrist badly in May, Snow had to stop doing the activities she loved, especially PE at school. Missing out made her realise just how much she enjoys being active, and now the Great South Run is helping her get back to fitness with a fun and meaningful goal. Snow is running to raise £200 for Sophie’s Legacy, a charity that supported her during her hospital stay by providing a surprise pizza night that made a tough experience feel a little brighter. Snow is determined to give something back and inspire others too. “Go for it,” she says. “It’s fun and you can help charities.” Ten-year-old Alfie from Fareham is proudly taking part in the Junior Great South Run, running 2.5km to raise funds and awareness for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (Portsmouth DSA) - a charity that provides vital support to his younger brother, Teddy, and their family. Alfie’s younger siblings, eight-year-old Teddy and six-year-old Bea, will also be joining in the fun by running the Mini AJ Bell Great South Run. The Great South Run weekend has been a special tradition for the Osborne family since 2017, and Alfie has grown up surrounded by the energy, teamwork, and community spirit the event brings. For Alfie, running is not only about the excitement of the race and the medals, but about making a difference. “We love raising money for Portsmouth DSA,” says Alfie. “They do so much to help our brother Teddy, and we are really happy to help.”

Sunday’s action

The main event on Sunday, October 19 kicks off with the UK Athletics 10-Mile Championships, which will see the best of British runners take to the course in the elite men’s and elite women’s races followed by over 23,000 runners from across the South of England and beyond.

It returns after stormy weather cancelled last year’s event - only the second time it has happened in its history, with Covid forcing the first cancellation. (See the video embedded in this story of hardy runners taking part in their own GSR version)

Great South Run route 2025 | Great South Run

Runners will pass some of Portsmouth’s most iconic landmarks, enjoy picturesque views of the Isle of Wight and experience the incredible local support along the route, before crossing the finish line close to Southsea Castle for their well-earned medal and lively post-race celebrations.

This year will also see runners take on a slightly modified route as a result of the ongoing sea defence works which have closed the Esplanade in front of Southsea Common.

For more information on this year’s event visit www.greatrun.org/events/great-south-run